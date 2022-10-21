Read full article on original website
CNBC
I tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal—here's why I won't be getting it again
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
disneyfoodblog.com
See Which McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Are Being Listed for $300K(!!) Online
If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you might have found a lot of people talking about ONE popular thing — McDonald’s!. Between their launch of limited-edition adult Happy Meals and the return of the Boo Bucket Halloween-themed Happy Meals, there are a lot of people talking about Mickey D’s right now. And now, some of those collectibles are being listed for BIG bucks on eBay!
When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?
It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Today's Talker: McDonalds happy meal toys selling for thousands of dollars
It's now time for Today's Talker and when it comes to nostalgia, McDonald's customers are sure lovin' it.
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
I Tried The McDonald's Halloween Bucket & Here's What You Get With The Happy Meal
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's is back at it again during Spooky Season with another item on the menu. This time it's not the food, but the presentation. They brought back their Halloween Buckets and it's nearly the best thing since sliced bread.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
I work at McDonald’s & there’s a request that customers make which is so annoying & drives all the staff absolutely mad
FAST food giant McDonald's has added five new items to its menu, including mini potato waffles and a new McFlurry, but if you have plans to head down to your local any time soon, you’ll need to listen up. The restaurant chain is a favourite of many Brits, but...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
12tomatoes.com
Woman Sues McDonald’s Over Ad That Convinced Her To Buy A Burger
We all have our own religious convictions based on our belief systems. As a result, one woman is suing McDonald’s over an ad she claims made her want to buy and eat meat during Lent. The woman, Ksenia Ovchinnikova, from Russia, is an Orthodox Catholic. As is customary in...
McDonald's will start to sell Krispy Kreme donuts at select locations
Two fast iconic food chains will soon be joining forces – McDonald's is partnering with Krispy Kreme, testing out donuts at select locations. Starting on October 26, the burger empire will sell the donut giant's glazed, chocolate with sprinkles and raspberry-filled donuts at nine locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area, according to a press release from both companies.
If You Invested $1000 In McDonalds Stock When Happy Meal Was Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Fast food giant McDonald’s Corp MCD is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world. Launching in 1940, the company set many standards and firsts for the industry, including the launch of an item in 1979 that transformed the fast food market. What Happened: The first McDonald’s restaurant...
McDonald's Halloween Pails Return Tuesday. Here's All You Need to Do to Get One
McDonald's is taking a lesson from its past and bringing back a Halloween tradition from more than 30 years ago. The fast food chain's iconic Halloween pails will return to its restaurants Tuesday - just in time for trick-or-treating. The pails, also known to many as "Boo Buckets," come in either white, orange or green.
Eater
Yes, You Should Rush Out and Get a McDonald’s Boo Bucket
Like any elder millennial, I have a deep love for all things ’90s nostalgia. I recently bought a pair of Crocs covered in Lisa Frank print; I think daily about the taste of Dr Pepper Lip Smackers; and of course, I rushed out immediately to buy a Boo Bucket from McDonald’s the day they were released.
McDonald’s is now offering free fries every Friday for some customers – here’s how to get them
MCDONALD'S fans will be able to get a free treat at the fast food chain, thanks to a new hack. Customers can get a free portion of medium fries under McDonald's Free Fries Friday scheme. To claim your free fries, you must buy $1 worth of food through the McDonald's...
McDonald’s Employees Try To Convince Customers Who Refuse To Use Self-Checkout: ‘It Will Not Hurt You’
If you refuse to use a self-checkout touch screen to order your burger, you might want to see this video posted by a McDonald's employee on TikTok. In the video, McDonald's restaurant manager Noah Anderson urges people to use self-checkout kiosks.
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's
Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
