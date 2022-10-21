ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneyfoodblog.com

See Which McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys Are Being Listed for $300K(!!) Online

If you’ve been scrolling through the internet lately, you might have found a lot of people talking about ONE popular thing — McDonald’s!. Between their launch of limited-edition adult Happy Meals and the return of the Boo Bucket Halloween-themed Happy Meals, there are a lot of people talking about Mickey D’s right now. And now, some of those collectibles are being listed for BIG bucks on eBay!
Let's Eat LA

When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?

It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Jake Wells

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
OHIO STATE
Narcity USA

I Tried The McDonald's Halloween Bucket & Here's What You Get With The Happy Meal

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's is back at it again during Spooky Season with another item on the menu. This time it's not the food, but the presentation. They brought back their Halloween Buckets and it's nearly the best thing since sliced bread.
FLORIDA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
ALPENA, MI
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
WPTV

In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1

If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
CBS News

McDonald's will start to sell Krispy Kreme donuts at select locations

Two fast iconic food chains will soon be joining forces – McDonald's is partnering with Krispy Kreme, testing out donuts at select locations. Starting on October 26, the burger empire will sell the donut giant's glazed, chocolate with sprinkles and raspberry-filled donuts at nine locations in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding area, according to a press release from both companies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Eater

Yes, You Should Rush Out and Get a McDonald’s Boo Bucket

Like any elder millennial, I have a deep love for all things ’90s nostalgia. I recently bought a pair of Crocs covered in Lisa Frank print; I think daily about the taste of Dr Pepper Lip Smackers; and of course, I rushed out immediately to buy a Boo Bucket from McDonald’s the day they were released.
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).

