Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga., once faced foreclosure but the debt was eventually settled, according to records exclusively obtained by Page Six. In 2014, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, now 44, was sent a fieri facias letter, which threatens that a state officer — usually a sheriff — may “take control of a piece of property and sell it in order to satisfy the owner’s debt or tax obligations.” The lien owed at the time was $10,567.67. Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, had been living in their lavish home for just two years. Real estate records show that the more than...

