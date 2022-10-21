Hicksville High School’s field was buzzing with school spirit as students, staff and the community came together to celebrate homecoming on Oct. 8. Prior to the start of the game, the school hosted its annual Homecoming Fair. Activities, games, spirit wear, gift basket raffles, food and refreshments were offered at various tables, which were operated by students, parents and school community organizations. Children were also able to play on the inflatable slides and bouncy houses.

HICKSVILLE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO