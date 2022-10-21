Read full article on original website
WPFO
Portland Public Schools will now allow high school students to attend all games
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Public Schools is adjusting its policy on who can attend athletic events at its high schools. This comes after school leaders banned high school students from Portland and Deering from attending sporting events at the other school because of fights. That decision has now been reversed.
WLOX
"Word Up" with The Pride of Hancock High School Marching Band, cheerleaders and dance team
It’s another chilly day, and we’ll only reach the mid 60s this afternoon. We’ll stay sunny and the humidity will stay low. Temperatures will plummet again after the sunset. We’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. With temperatures close to freezing, there’s a possibility for frost. You’ll want to protect your plants and pets from the cold again tonight!
midislandtimes.com
Hicksville High School Homecoming 2022
Hicksville High School’s field was buzzing with school spirit as students, staff and the community came together to celebrate homecoming on Oct. 8. Prior to the start of the game, the school hosted its annual Homecoming Fair. Activities, games, spirit wear, gift basket raffles, food and refreshments were offered at various tables, which were operated by students, parents and school community organizations. Children were also able to play on the inflatable slides and bouncy houses.
norfolkneradio.com
Sidney Daily News
Star athletes, educators to be inducted
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has announced the 28th annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A gymnasium reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.; the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium. “It is...
Canyon ISD recognizes Athletics Hall of Fame class at Friday’s game
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Canyon Independent School District announced that before kickoff at Friday’s Canyon vs. Randall football game, officials will recognize the inaugural class of the new Canyon ISD Athletics Hall of Fame. As noted on the Canyon ISD website, those included in the Athletics Hall of Fame are alumni, employees, or volunteers […]
WJHG-TV
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jayshawn Conerly is a senior at Bay High School in Panama City. For Jayshawn, Bay High was always in his blood. “I just love it. my mom went here so I’m really familiar with the place. the coaches, all the new staff,” Conerly said. “It’s a really good school.”
Pittsfield Public Schools Implores Good Behavior, Responsibility At Tonight’s High School Football Game
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have caught us talking about the lengthy robocall that Superintendent Joe Curtis sent to all families within the Pittsfield Public Schools on Thursday night. The message: abide by the rules!. This year's PHS vs. Taconic football game is tonight at 5...
This Lacey high school offers a class on sports officiating, hopes students can help offset shortage
LACEY, Wash. — A new class at North Thurston High School (NTHS) aims to help alleviate a shortage of referees. This fall, students can choose to take Sports Officiating as an elective. “We’re seeing games rescheduled all over the place,” Teacher William Garrow said. “Cancellations happen at the lower...
