Read full article on original website
Related
eenews.net
FEMA avoids past mistakes by rushing storm aid to Puerto Rico
It was a moderate hurricane whose damage seemed tame compared to the destruction five years earlier from Hurricane Maria. But in the weeks since Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given emergency aid to far more residents of the U.S. territory than after Maria demolished the islands, records show.
Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood
A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
Forecasters warn Floridians to prepare for rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian
NOAAThe storm could reach a Category 4 as it heads towards Florida's western Gulf coast.
BBC
Hurricane Ian: Florida death toll rises as criticism mounts
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reportedly risen to nearly 100 in Florida as rescue personnel continue to search for survivors. Officials in the US state have come under fire as critics allege residents in some hard-hit areas did not receive enough advance warning to evacuate. More than half...
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, avoids resorts
Hurricane Roslyn slammed into a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan Sunday morning and quickly moved inland.
Hurricane Roslyn strikes Mexico's west coast as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on Mexico's west coast near Santa Cruz as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Driving the news: As of 10 am EST, the hurricane was bringing "damaging winds, a life-threatening...
Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean
Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Woman Backed for Leaving Husband in Hospital During Hurricane
"By your post, sounds like you live in Florida or wherever the hurricane is hitting, someone needs to prepare," one user commented.
A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before
Last year, scientists decided to send robots into the eye of the storm - to show us what tempestuous hurricanes look like on the inside. The drones would also improve experts' understanding of how hurricanes intensify into dangerous storms with gale and deadly flooding. Recently, the collaboration between the U.S....
How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer
The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico, potentially bringing 'life-threatening' conditions
Hurricane Roslyn slammed into west-central Mexico on Sunday, bringing torrential rain and threatening inland flooding.
natureworldnews.com
As Hurricane Julia Passed From the Atlantic, 25 People Are Dead With Devastating Flash Floods in Australia
Throughout last week, a storm - Tropical Storm Julia, to be exact - was brewing. Julia began as a tropical depression and grew stronger as it moved from the north Atlantic to the Caribbean Sea. By Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Centre in the United States had declared Julia a...
iheart.com
Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Comments / 0