ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

FEMA avoids past mistakes by rushing storm aid to Puerto Rico

It was a moderate hurricane whose damage seemed tame compared to the destruction five years earlier from Hurricane Maria. But in the weeks since Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given emergency aid to far more residents of the U.S. territory than after Maria demolished the islands, records show.
The Independent

Florida woman films herself riding out Hurricane Ian in pool float as storm surge swallows neighborhood

A woman has shared distressing footage of herself floating in an inflatable pool inside her home during Hurricane Ian as waves lap up against the windows.On Wednesday, countless Floridians remained stranded after the near-Category 5 storm hit southwest Florida.The woman, who identifies herself as Beth on TikTok, posted the video on Thursday. “If you’ve ever floated in a floaty pool in your own living room with your refrigerator, at your door,” she says. Dozens of commentators inquired after her safety and the clip received millions of views.She has since posted two videos, one titled “I’m alive!!!”, which shows a...
FLORIDA STATE
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Why did these Florida towns escape the wrath of Hurricane Ian?

Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to hit Florida in recorded history, roaring ashore last Wednesday with near-Category 5 winds strong enough to fell trees, destroy buildings and send coastal waters surging inland.Cities across Florida faced the brunt of the storm, leaving more than 100 people dead and many communities facing months or years of rebuilding.However, some towns were spared the worst — not because of the planning and preparedness of individual people, but because of long-term planning from experts and officials.Even as climate-linked disasters like hurricanes grow stronger, these places can be examples of how communities can...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Karl formed Tuesday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Karl has formed in the Bay of Campeche, just off the Mexican coastline. Hurricane Hunters Tuesday afternoon found winds of 40 mph and a well-defined circulation, leading to the upgrade to a Tropical Storm. Slow strengthening is expected with Karl becoming a 50 mph storm through mid-week. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
BBC

Hurricane Ian: Florida death toll rises as criticism mounts

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reportedly risen to nearly 100 in Florida as rescue personnel continue to search for survivors. Officials in the US state have come under fire as critics allege residents in some hard-hit areas did not receive enough advance warning to evacuate. More than half...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Hurricane Roslyn strikes Mexico's west coast as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on Mexico's west coast near Santa Cruz as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles per hour on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Driving the news: As of 10 am EST, the hurricane was bringing "damaging winds, a life-threatening...
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Another tropical depression formed on Tuesday over the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression 12 formed late Tuesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, far out over the Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The newly formed tropical depression is one of two new significant candidates for tropical development in the Atlantic basin this week, and although neither budding storm poses any immediate threat to the United States, at least one will drift westward across the Caribbean Sea and bears watching for potential adverse conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
iheart.com

Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy