Louisiana State

Big Blue
3d ago

Frivolous lawsuit paid for by South Carolinians tax dollars. Wilson himself said this is merely a suggestion from the CDC. Only states have the right to determine vaccination requirements. So why sue the CDC? Wilson is just another magat trying to rile up the voters - most of whom just want to hide their heads in the sand.

WECT

Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals have claimed to lose money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
WCBD Count on 2

What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
wfxg.com

South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
WRDW-TV

Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
WBTW News13

Polls open Monday for early voting in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Early voting begins Monday in South Carolina, and Horry County election officials said they are prepared for the busy days ahead.  Early voting is relatively new in South Carolina. This will be the second election it is used in, and although officials have been preparing, they are ready to be […]
WCBD Count on 2

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
WECT

Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign kicks off statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is stepping up patrols statewide to stop impaired drivers through Halloween. To discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking this Halloween, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols as part of the statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign Oct. 24-31.
counton2.com

151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
