Big Blue
3d ago
Frivolous lawsuit paid for by South Carolinians tax dollars. Wilson himself said this is merely a suggestion from the CDC. Only states have the right to determine vaccination requirements. So why sue the CDC? Wilson is just another magat trying to rile up the voters - most of whom just want to hide their heads in the sand.
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
wfxg.com
Georgia, South Carolina have some of the highest Flu cases in the country, CDC says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Flu season typically doesn't ramp up for a few more weeks, but health officials nationwide, and here at home, are saying there has been an early spike in flu cases. In its weekly update, the CDC has Georgia and South Carolina as having some of the...
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
WECT
Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals have claimed to lose money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
wfxg.com
South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
WMBF
‘It’s been an interesting case for me’: 1-on-1 with attorney for Brittanee Drexel's killer
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Scott Bellamy has been a lawyer for over 30 years in the Grand Strand. Bellamy said the Brittanee Drexel case and representing her killer, Raymond Moody, was by far the most unusual case he’s ever worked on. He wasn’t familiar with Moody until he was...
WRDW-TV
Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
Polls open Monday for early voting in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Early voting begins Monday in South Carolina, and Horry County election officials said they are prepared for the busy days ahead. Early voting is relatively new in South Carolina. This will be the second election it is used in, and although officials have been preparing, they are ready to be […]
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
counton2.com
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging residents to discard some “faulty” at-home COVID-19 test kits. DHEC said it was made aware of a limited number of iHealth test kits that may have faulty results cartridges due to a manufacturing error, according to a news release.
WECT
Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign kicks off statewide
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is stepping up patrols statewide to stop impaired drivers through Halloween. To discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking this Halloween, law enforcement will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols as part of the statewide Booze It & Lose It campaign Oct. 24-31.
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by scammer pretending to be high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
State Election Commission: 40K South Carolinians cast their ballots on first day of early voting
State election officials said Monday's turnout on the first day of early voting set a new record.
South Carolina preparing for RSV cases; doctors explain how to state healthy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina doctors are warning parents about a recent increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the Columbia area. RSV is a common illness similar to influenza but can be particularly dangerous to infants and toddlers. Right now in South Carolina, doctors say RSV is more active than flu or COVID.
counton2.com
151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
wpde.com
Democratic gov. nominee Joe Cunningham making stop in Myrtle Beach this week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham is making a stop in Myrtle Beach Thursday as he continues his campaign for South Carolina governor. Cunningham is inviting voters to join him at Banditos Cantina on Thursday for his Rally the Vote tour. The event is scheduled from...
Nationwide report card show South Carolina schools edged out North Carolina schools in math and reading
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national report card for schools was released Monday and the news isn’t good for districts nationwide. As expected, schools mostly saw a decline in test scores for both reading and math. Math grades saw the lowest decline since 1990 and reading scores are at 1992 levels.
