Wyoming County, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Loved ones mourn the victims of the crash on the 198, and the 16 year old driver is released from custody

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police continue to look into what may have caused a 16-year-old driver to crash an allegedly stolen car on the Kensington Expressway early Monday morning. As they investigate, Buffalo Police released the names of the teens killed in the crash: 19-year-old Marcus Webster 17-year-old Swazine Swindle 16-year-old Kevin Payne 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper […]
BUFFALO, NY
montanarightnow.com

TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Probe Suspicious Death

Rochester police are investigating what they call a suspicious death. A body was found around 5 this morning in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue, near Sherman Street. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the person's identity and cause of death. The RPD's Major Crimes Unit is handling the...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Medina man arrested for felony DWI Leandra’s Law

On October 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Nicholas A. Martinez., 30, of Medina, NY, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law. During a traffic stop on Stahley Road in the town of Clarence, Martinez was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Martinez had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Martinez had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Martinez was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
MEDINA, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Arrested After Lighter Side Fight

A Buffalo man is in McKean County Jail after a fight at the Lighter Side Bar. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Shelter attempted to enter the bar after being ejected earlier. Shelter reportedly forced his way in, struck the bar owner, and attacked a number of patrons inside the bar.
BUFFALO, NY

