MBI investigating following deadly officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
Senatobia, MS. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving the Senatobia and Hernando Police Department. MBI said it happened on Sunday, Oct. 23, around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street. MBI said one person who was involved in this incident was fatally wounded.
DeKalb County deputies continue search for teen missing nearly a month
A Valley Head teen has been reported missing for almost a month as search efforts continue. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis was last seen on September 26, 2022. Fischer Rescue Team, Valley Head Police Department, Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County EMA and other...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested by SWAT at Atlanta hotel
Police arrived and saw the man allegedly throwing things out of a hotel window. He was arrested without incident.
Biker killed after being hit by deputy in crash, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A biker was killed in a motor vehicle crash, involving a Tipton County deputy. On Oct. 20 at approximately 9 PM, a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist. The accident occurred on McLaughlin Drive in Munford,...
Teens between 14 and 18 arrested after drugs and alcohol found in hotel room, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Morrow said there were a “bunch of upset mamas”, after 3 teens were arrested when police found drugs and alcohol in their hotel room. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, officers with...
Police report released | 2 teenagers shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. It's been nearly two weeks since two teenagers were gunned down outside a Clayton County Townhome, and police have finally released a redacted incident report following multiple requests. Clayton County officers were called to the...
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. He was released from jail...
wrganews.com
Subligna Man Accused Of Assaulting Two Women
A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Covington Leader
Bicyclist hit, killed by deputy in Munford Thursday night
One person died in an officer-involved accident in Munford Thursday night. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that a deputy was traveling on McLaughlin Road and struck a person riding a bicycle. Sheriff Shannon Beasley called the accident unfortunate and requested prayers for both the victim and the...
Drugs, guns seized after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A man caught speeding was arrested on drug charges after officers found him in possession of illicit drugs and guns, according to the Clayton County Police Department. An officer clocked Joseph Monteilh going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 75 N and,...
2 charged after shooting woman at apartment complex, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in her shoulder at a Frayser apartment complex. On Sep. 25 at approximately 4:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault on Vayu Drive at Breezy Point Apartments. A woman told police that when she looked out the window of her...
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
Human remains found near missing Douglasville teen’s last known location
Just over three weeks after a Douglasville teen was reported missing, human remains have been found near one of his last known locations, police announced.
WXIA 11 Alive
Jury to decide guilt or innocence for suspended Clayton County sheriff
Deliberations will pick back up on Monday. They jury spent 8 days seeing evidence in the case.
localmemphis.com
Police investigating car crashing over 240 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car went over the 240 bridge near Exit 10 on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.
Suspect crashes stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road: SCSO
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in custody after reportedly striking several vehicles and crashing a stolen vehicle on Riverdale Road Friday evening. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:15 p.m. deputies spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen heading north on Riverdale Road between Stateline and Holmes Road. The sheriff’s office […]
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
Parents concerned after altercation at Desoto school
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emotions are boiling over for a Desoto County schools mother after her daughter was ‘attacked’ by a parent during a fight this week. She spoke exclusively with WREG. her message and the latest on the investigation. The mother of one of the girls involved in the fight described this as an isolated […]
