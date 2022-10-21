Read full article on original website
Stoddard Ave. Pumpkin Glow set to light up the night starting today
DAYTON — The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow is set to begin showing off hundreds of individually carved jack-o-lanterns starting today. Located behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, spectators are welcome to view the pumpkins starting at 6:00 p.m. Monday. >>Good gourd! Teacher breaks national record with pumpkin...
Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
Neighborhood Spotlight: Mount Lookout
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mount Lookout area so unique. The quaint, leafy Mount Lookout area takes its name from the landmark 1800s Cincinnati Observatory, which offers tours and stargazing nights. Ault Park features elaborate gardens, picnic shelters, and nature trails, while nearby Alms Park is known for dramatic views over the Little Miami and Ohio rivers. A few casual restaurants cater to local crowds, and the art deco theater The Redmoor hosts live musical performances and special events.
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
Mulch fire in Moraine under control
MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Smoke could seen for several miles throughout the sky Sunday from a mulch fire in Moraine. According to Moraine Police, a call came into the department for a fire at Wright Mulch and Self Storage just before 12 p.m. on the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine on Sunday. Kettering […]
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
Halloween Pet Portraits
Join us for Halloween Pet Portraits at one of the best Dog Bakeries in Dayton! We will have a studio backdrop as well as multiple spooky and festive props for your pup! Kid friendly!. Join us for Halloween Pet Portraits, Costume Contest, and the best dog treats around at Fur...
Multiple crews respond to large mulch fire in Moraine; What fire crews think started it
MORAINE — The scene of a large mulch fire that sent large clouds of smoke into the sky has cleared out for the most part. Crews were called to reports of a mulch fire around 12 p.m. on Sunday at Wright Mulch & Storage in the 3400 block of Dryden Road in Moraine.
A dozen pit bulls chained behind abandoned house are rescued; Ready for their forever home
It has been nearly one month since agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 12 malnourished pit bulls from an abandoned home in Dayton, according to a press release from Jessica Garringer, the Marketing and PR Manager at Humane Society of Greater Dayton. >>1 taken to hospital by...
City takes step to clear homeless encampment
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is taking steps to clean up “unsanitary conditions” under the Martha Benkert Memorial Bridge on South Broadway. The area along the Tecumseh Trail and Greenville Creek has become a refuge for homeless people in the city. The city erected a notice...
New sit down restaurant with wood-fired cuisine opening in Warren County
LEBANON —A Lebanon native will open the doors to his newest restaurant in the next week at the 511 N. Broadway development. Catch-A-Fire Pizza is opening its third greater Cincinnati location on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and owners Jeff and Melissa Ledford said the new restaurant “is coming along fine.” An official grand opening is slated for Nov. 5.
Field fire in southern Miami County
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – First responders responded to a call of a field fire in southern Miami County Sunday. According to dispatch, the large field fire occurred on North Montgomery County Line Road, near the Miami-Montgomery County line. Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.
Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon
Halloween is creeping up on us and the Candy Police will be ringing door bells soon!. Contact Lieutenant Mike Szpak at 513-707-6116 or mszpak@lovelandoh.gov if you live in Loveland or Hamilton Township and would like us to visit your child or adult with special needs!
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers
CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
