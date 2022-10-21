Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering Gay: 6th annual memorial scholarship tournament honors educator’s impact
WAGRAM — A golf outing early next month will serve as a reunion for friends, family members and colleagues to remember and honor one of Richmond County’s educators. The sixth annual Gay Garris Rhyne Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Deercroft Golf Club. This...
Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence
PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
Sign up for the annual Christmas parade
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
AW SHUCKS: Richmond County industries thanked with oyster roast
ROCKINGHAM — Manufacturing leaders from across Richmond County were treated to steamed oysters at the Richmond County Airport Thursday evening for the annual Industry Appreciation event. The annual shindig is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development as a “thank you” to the largest local...
Scotland Regional Hospice to hold candlelight vigil in November
LAURINBURG — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Northview Harvest Ministries will once again play host to Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service. For the past two years, the ceremony was provided virtually only due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service will return to its in-person format this year, but a live streaming option will still be provided.
WMBF
United Way of Horry County hosts annual Day of Caring in Loris community
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - From laying flooring to painting walls, hundreds of volunteers gathered in Loris to make a dream turn into reality at the United Way Day of Caring. The Day of Caring was held at the Finklea Community Center, which serves many throughout the rural Loris community. Thanks...
Cheers to 10 years!
The 10th annual UNC Health Southeastern Foundation Advocates’ Boots & BBQ Denim & Diamond Celebration, presented by Lumber River United
Scotland Health selects new board members
LAURINBURG — Scotland Health recently held its annual board of trustees meeting to select new board members and to express appreciation to outgoing members for their service. Newly elected Scotland Health board members are John McLaurin of Laurinburg, Bryan Maynor of Pembroke, and Elizabeth Munnerlyn of Bennettsville. Sybil Bullard,...
Fairmont meeting forges ahead on code enforcement
FAIRMONT — On Tuesday, the Fairmont Board of Commissioners said they looked forward to the coming code enforcement effort. To
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants In Pinehurst, NC
Nestled in the Carolina sandhills, Pinehurst, NC is a legendary golfing mecca and home to multiple championship golfing tournaments and the historic Pinehurst Resort. Featuring nine world-class courses, the town thrills golfing fanatics from across the country. But there’s more to Pinehurst than just golf. The town hosts several annual...
Tickets selling fast for oyster roast event
LAURINBURG — Tickets are on sale and expected to sell out fast for the annual Carolina Hearts Homecare Chamber on the Half Shell. The all-you-can-eat event features oysters, shrimp, Zaxby’s chicken wings, and fixings along with soda and water. There will also be a cash bar for beer and wine.
Fayetteville State spearheads new development on Murchison Road
Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are coming to the Fayetteville State's strip mall once called Bronco Square. Now it's being renamed Bronco Midtown to connect FSU's expanding campus to the city's downtown district.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Southern Pines, NC
The charming little town of Southern Pines is part of Moore County in North Carolina. It is dubbed Horse Country, as it's full of large horse farms and long stretches of riding trails. Although it's just a small town, it's full of businesses and restaurants offering delicious old-fashioned American cooking.
Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
One year on: Garland factory alive
In 2020, the Garland Shirt Company shuttered, leaving a void in the town and hundreds of residents without work, dimming a longstanding manufa
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
wkml.com
Fayetteville in a Pickle, as Pickleball Soars in Popularity
I’m really late to the party on this one, but it seems everybody is into this thing called pickleball!. Even some major sports stars, like – Tom Brady, LeBron James, and many more that are investing in the sport. Country stars like Dierks Bentley and Jimmie Allen are playing in televised tournaments.
Dog rescued in Harnett County stars in Annie at DPAC
A former rescue dog stars as Sandy in the Broadway musical Annie at the DPAC
WMBF
HCFR: 1 injured in two-alarm house fire in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a house fire in Little River Friday night. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a two-alarm fire at 5:11 p.m. Friday evening on Glenridge Road in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Comments / 0