navalnews.com
Israeli Shipyards unveils new SAAR S-80 multirole corvette
The SAAR S-80 is based on the Reshef-class from the Israeli Navy, which herself is an evolution of the S-72 corvette. For the record, Israeli shipyards has been awarded contract for the design and construction of new ships meant to replace the Israeli Navy’s in-service Sa’ar 4.5 missile crafts. The company signed a detailed design contract on August 26. 2021.
marinelink.com
Israel Shipyards Debuts SAAR Class Corvette
Israel Shipyards (ISL) unveiled a new corvette- SAAR S-80. The S80 vessel is based on ISL's S-72 platform, from which several designs have been evolved, including the Israeli Navy Light Patrol Corvette– the RESHEF Class an advanced multi-roll vessel. The new generation of the S-80 class features greater versatility...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Russia allegedly lost its most powerful air defense system, the S-400, in Ukraine
Russian troops have lost one of their most advanced air defense systems, the S-400 'Triumf', after it was hit by a Ukrainian rocket, Defense Blog reported. The incident came to light not from official Russian agencies but from an obituary printed for a fallen soldier. On the brink of entering...
airlive.net
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
dronedj.com
Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son
Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
Pentagon On Possibility Of Russian Nuclear Threat: 'We Are Completely Ready'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have raised concerns that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. The Pentagon responded on Tuesday to the potential threat by saying the United States is completely prepared to deal with a nuclear scenario with Russia. What...
Elon Musk threatens to make weaponized drones in concerning tweet
ELON Musk threatened to make weaponized drones this week as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine carries on. After sharing an Associated Press article on the use of killer drones in Ukraine, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to a Tweet asking if he would be making similar weapons any time soon.
Russia Blames ‘Malfunction’ for Firing Missile Near British Military Plane
Russian officials blamed a “technical malfunction” after a Kremlin fighter jet fired a missile near a British military aircraft last month. The close call came on Sept. 29 when an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft was carrying out a routine patrol in international airspace over the Black Sea. Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets shadowed the British plane, which isn’t unusual. “During that interaction, however, it transpired that one of the Su-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Thursday. Wallace said the “potentially dangerous engagement” led him to contact his Moscow counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to ask for an explanation. The Russian authorities replied that an investigation found a “technical malfunction of the Su-27 fighter” was to blame. News of the mishap comes after a Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building near Ukraine on Monday, killing 13.
America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian.
nationalinterest.org
The AbramsX Is Ready for High-Speed Warfare
Sensing and artificial intelligence (AI) will be critical to the success of the AbramsX. A future battlefield is expected to operate at much faster speeds and across more dispersed formations and circumstances. This requires heavily armored vehicles to improve maneuverability, speed, and fuel efficiency. Modular weight adjustability could prove extremely critical for a combat force that needs to cross bridges, keep pace with tactical vehicles, and require less fuel.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Heckler and Koch HK433: The Frankenstein Rifle That Is Taking the World by Storm
German arms manufacturer Heckler & Koch took a unique approach when designing one of their most renowned rifles. The G36 was devised in the 1990s to replace the heavier 7.62×51mm G3 battle rifle. The customizable features and overall engineering of the G36 set the stage for a new generation of military assault rifles.
Analysis-Japan rushes to rearm with eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan ambitions
TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Between China's 20th Communist Party Congress, that began Sunday, and the next one in 2027, Japan will undertake its biggest arms buildup since World War Two in a race to deter Beijing from war in East Asia, according to Japanese government officials and security analysts.
MSC Cruises will sail new ship, World America from the US in 2025
MSC Cruises announced its new ship, World America, will sail from the U.S. in 2025.
The Jewish Press
IRGC Chief Warns Saudis Against ‘Relying on Israel’
In an apparent reference to the strengthening ties between Israel and Gulf Arab governments, Tehran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said on Thursday that Iranian officials had told Saudi Arabia’s leaders they should stop relying on Israel. “This is our warning. Your house is that of a spider [fragile]....
airlive.net
Commercial planes forced to change routes after Russian Kalibr cruise missiles are apparently launched from the Caspian Sea
Commercial planes routes have recently changed in the Caspian Sea area. The no-fly-zone has been moved much further east, leaving all the airspace between the Caspian Sea and Ukraine free. The twitter account @MT_Anderson is reporting that there are one or more Russian Navy Gepard class frigates in the western...
