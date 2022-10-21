ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
triangletribune.com

Supplement classroom learning at home with tech for kids

Supplement classroom learning at home with tech for kids. When the school bell rings at the end of the day, the learning doesn’t need to stop. Some of the latest and greatest tech can get kids excited to expand their knowledge at home in ways that are fun, all while supporting and augmenting what happens in the classroom.
Physics World

Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning

Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
wonkhe.com

Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning

This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
unesco.org

UNESCO/TTF Global thematic consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education

UNESCO/TTF Global Thematic Consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) This online consultation is organized by UNESCO and the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 14 to 16 November 2022.
autismparentingmagazine.com

Teaching Autistic Children Critical Thinking Skills

What is so important about teaching autistic children critical thinking skills? These skills are important to everyday decisions and obstacles an individual may face, there are many neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals that have a hard time with these skills. This article is going to outline abstract and conceptual thinking skills...

