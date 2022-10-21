Read full article on original website
Related
How To Get a Teaching Job With Limited or No Experience
Across the country, many schools are struggling to address a staffing crisis in which there is a teacher shortage. Some states are loosening job requirements as a possible solution to this challenge....
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
Threat made on social media against Copiague Middle School; school open as usual
News 12 has learned a threat has been made on social media against Copiague Middle School.
triangletribune.com
Supplement classroom learning at home with tech for kids
Supplement classroom learning at home with tech for kids. When the school bell rings at the end of the day, the learning doesn’t need to stop. Some of the latest and greatest tech can get kids excited to expand their knowledge at home in ways that are fun, all while supporting and augmenting what happens in the classroom.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
How to Master Virtual Job Interviews
Ace your next virtual interview by preparing your space and answers. Here's what you need to know.
wonkhe.com
Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning
This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
unesco.org
UNESCO/TTF Global thematic consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education
UNESCO/TTF Global Thematic Consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) This online consultation is organized by UNESCO and the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 14 to 16 November 2022.
autismparentingmagazine.com
Teaching Autistic Children Critical Thinking Skills
What is so important about teaching autistic children critical thinking skills? These skills are important to everyday decisions and obstacles an individual may face, there are many neurotypical and neurodivergent individuals that have a hard time with these skills. This article is going to outline abstract and conceptual thinking skills...
Comments / 0