Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even...
Monday Oct. 24 COVID-19 update: Positivity declines in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve. Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard. The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
Douglas County Health Department reports rise in RSV cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cases of a common respiratory virus are on the rise in Nebraska. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), health officials have seen a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The virus commonly affects children, but adults can catch it as well. “RSV...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!
