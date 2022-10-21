OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO