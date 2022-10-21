Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Agriculture Online
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
The Next Invasive Garden Threat? A Slithering, Jumping Worm
Just when you think you’ve become accustomed to the spotted lanternfly invasion, along comes another menace to the ecosystem: the jumping worm. Allow me to introduce you to Amynthas agrestis, also known as “Alabama jumper,” “Jersey wriggler” and the rude-but-accurate “crazy worm.” Unlike garden-variety earthworms, these flipping, thrashing, invasive miscreants are ravenous consumers of humus, the rich, organic, essential top layer of soil formed by dead and decaying small animals, insects and leaf litter in places like forests, plant nurseries and your garden.
dogsbestlife.com
Stop 3 dangerous pests from attacking your dog
Letting your dog run around your backyard is great for his senses and mental and physical health. But did you know that your yard is likely riddled with pests that could harm your beloved pooch?. Ticks, fleas, and rodents threaten your dog and could even land you an emergency vet...
gulfcoastmedia.com
To Feed or Not to Feed the Birds in Cold Weather
(Cole's) - It’s an age-old question -- to feed or not to feed birds in fall and winter. Some people believe that feeding wild birds can cause more harm than good, like preventing timely …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Where have all the garden birds gone this year? | Letter
Letter: Mary Julian wonders if the hot summer this year has wiped out the birds she would normally see in her east London garden in autumn
iheart.com
Spotted Lanternfly and Potential Impact on Maple Syrup
Penn State University Extension will be offering a free webinar on November 16, 2022 at 10:00 am titled Spotted Lanternfly and the Potential Impacts on the Maple Syrup Industry. Who is this for?. Maple Syrup Producers. Maple Researchers. What will you learn?. Life Cycle of the Spotted Lanternfly. Impacts on...
a-z-animals.com
Calibrachoa vs. Petunia
Are you looking for a blazing hit of color for your flower borders? Look no further than calibrachoas and petunias. Both of these plants are easy to grow and provide summer-long color, but there are a few differences you need to know in order to make the most of them. Here are the differences between calibrachoa vs. petunia.
Comments / 0