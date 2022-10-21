Homeless Sex Offender Notification
The following subjects are not wanted . This is a Homeless Sex Offender Public Notification. If you have information that the listed subjects are occupying a residence, please call 302-672-5306. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .
Click on the image to see the complete profile
You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:
Delaware State Police Official Website
Visit our civilian job opening page at:
Civilian Careers – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware
Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .
Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis
Released: 102122 1534
-End-
The post Homeless Sex Offender Notification appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .
Comments / 0