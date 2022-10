Story By Cinthia RicoScottsboro held Sardis scoreless in a 25-0 homecoming win last Friday night at Trammell Stadium.With the victory, […]. Story By Cinthia RicoScottsboro held Sardis scoreless in a 25-0 homecoming win last Friday night at Trammell Stadium.With the victory, the Wildcats improved to a 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the region.Early in the second quarter, Keelan Alvarez rushed for a 3-yard touchdown placing Scottsboro on the scoreboard. At the…

SCOTTSBORO, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO