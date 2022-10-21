Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
cryptoglobe.com
‘ADA Whale’ Says Cardano is Likely to ‘Have Its Ethereum Moment’ in Next Bull Cycle
Pseudonymous Cardano ($ADA) influencer “ADA whale” (“cardano_whale” on Twitter) explained why he believes that the people’s “favortie chain” is likely to “thrive” in the next bull cycle. On 15 March 2022, “ADA whale” explained why he is so bullish on Cardano:...
The Sims creator is making a blockchain game that sounds like a crypto nightmare
Will Wright's next game is VoxVerse, a blockchain game
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
wealthinsidermag.com
Proof-of-Stake L1 Blockchain Token Aptos Climbs Close to 20% Higher in 24 Hours
Five days ago, the Aptos blockchain went live after the project received an influx of capital from venture capital (VC) firms and crypto exchanges like a16z, Binance, and FTX. During the past 24 hours, aptos (APT) is up more than 19% against the U.S. dollar and up 11.1% against bitcoin’s value. The VC-backed blockchain token has managed to situate itself within the top 60 largest crypto market capitalizations in existence.
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
CoinDesk
Galaxy Digital Researcher on Ethereum Blockchain and NFT Marketplace Outlook
Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir joins "First Mover" to discuss its new report on the NFT market, including the finding that $1.8 billion worth of royalties have been paid to NFT creators. Plus, insights on the increasing competition in the NFT marketplace and his outlook on the layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains.
zycrypto.com
ZetaChain Integrates into Web3 Credential Data Network Galxe, Launches NFT Campaign for Interoperable Connectivity
In a recent announcement, ZetaChain (ZETA), a leading omnichain smart contract platform based in California, announced a partnership with Galxe (formerly Project Galaxy), the leading Web3 credential data network. Galxe is a pioneer in on-chain credentialing with its 5+ million active users and incredibly user-friendly plug-and-play dashboard. Supporting generic omnichain...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
dailycoin.com
Blockchain Use Cases: Top 12 Real World Applications For Blockchain Technology in 2022
Blockchain technology has gained extensive adoption in recent years, with several use cases and applications emerging throughout various sectors. At Bitcoin’s inception, the idea that people around the world would one day be able to purchase their houses, cars, and clothing using cryptocurrency was little more than a far-off dream. However, today, given its wide range of applications and rising popularity, it is safe to say that blockchain technology has cemented its place in the world for years to come, especially due to its efficacy in addressing the flaws endemic to existing centralized systems.
themarketperiodical.com
Top Ten Bitcoin holders in the World
Investing in bitcoin is no longer just a fade, but a long term business strategy. In a past few years bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole has emerged as an alternative to the stock market. They are not merely creating news, but creating wealth. Though there are individuals like tech giant Elon Musk, who holds massive reserves of bitcoins, big corporate companys’ hoards surpass them by manyfolds. Let’s have a look at the top 10 companies with the largest bitcoin cache.
coinjournal.net
Ankr launches Chainscanner block explorer for app-specific blockchains
Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider revolutionising the blockchain space, has launched an all-in-one block explorer and analytics tool for AppChains. The new platform is dubbed Chainscanner and is designed to offer developers and users on app-specific blockchains instant access to data and analytics reports as they interact across the ecosystem.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why Ethereum Still Rules Despite Having So Many Rivals
On Friday (October 21), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, explained why Ethereum ($ETH) is likely to remain the dominant smart contract platform in the next cycle. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Hayes made these comments while appearing as a guest on YouTube series Crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes on the Fast Track to Dominating the NFT Trade Sector Against Solana and Enjin Coin
Big Eyes (BIG) has been expanding at a fantastic rate in the past few weeks, as its presale has racked up about $8.5 million in token sales since September. The platform is moving to compete with top NFT projects Solana (SOL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), as its users eagerly anticipate its NFT club launch later in the year. Here, we present a short review of the coins as they stand.
TechCrunch
Dragonfly, Haun Ventures and Sequoia talk web3 and more at TC Sessions: Crypto
When to place your bets is a delicate balance in any tech sector, never mind one as rambunctious as crypto. That’s one reason why we’re stoked that Chris Ahn, partner at Haun Ventures; Michelle Bailhe, partner at Sequoia; and Tom Schmidt, general partner at Dragonfly will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.
CoinTelegraph
Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license
African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
