Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction

A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
wealthinsidermag.com

Proof-of-Stake L1 Blockchain Token Aptos Climbs Close to 20% Higher in 24 Hours

Five days ago, the Aptos blockchain went live after the project received an influx of capital from venture capital (VC) firms and crypto exchanges like a16z, Binance, and FTX. During the past 24 hours, aptos (APT) is up more than 19% against the U.S. dollar and up 11.1% against bitcoin’s value. The VC-backed blockchain token has managed to situate itself within the top 60 largest crypto market capitalizations in existence.
CoinDesk

Galaxy Digital Researcher on Ethereum Blockchain and NFT Marketplace Outlook

Galaxy Digital Research Associate Salmaan Qadir joins "First Mover" to discuss its new report on the NFT market, including the finding that $1.8 billion worth of royalties have been paid to NFT creators. Plus, insights on the increasing competition in the NFT marketplace and his outlook on the layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains.
zycrypto.com

ZetaChain Integrates into Web3 Credential Data Network Galxe, Launches NFT Campaign for Interoperable Connectivity

In a recent announcement, ZetaChain (ZETA), a leading omnichain smart contract platform based in California, announced a partnership with Galxe (formerly Project Galaxy), the leading Web3 credential data network. Galxe is a pioneer in on-chain credentialing with its 5+ million active users and incredibly user-friendly plug-and-play dashboard. Supporting generic omnichain...
dailycoin.com

Blockchain Use Cases: Top 12 Real World Applications For Blockchain Technology in 2022

Blockchain technology has gained extensive adoption in recent years, with several use cases and applications emerging throughout various sectors. At Bitcoin’s inception, the idea that people around the world would one day be able to purchase their houses, cars, and clothing using cryptocurrency was little more than a far-off dream. However, today, given its wide range of applications and rising popularity, it is safe to say that blockchain technology has cemented its place in the world for years to come, especially due to its efficacy in addressing the flaws endemic to existing centralized systems.
themarketperiodical.com

Top Ten Bitcoin holders in the World

Investing in bitcoin is no longer just a fade, but a long term business strategy. In a past few years bitcoin and cryptocurrencies as a whole has emerged as an alternative to the stock market. They are not merely creating news, but creating wealth. Though there are individuals like tech giant Elon Musk, who holds massive reserves of bitcoins, big corporate companys’ hoards surpass them by manyfolds. Let’s have a look at the top 10 companies with the largest bitcoin cache.
coinjournal.net

Ankr launches Chainscanner block explorer for app-specific blockchains

Ankr, a Web3 infrastructure provider revolutionising the blockchain space, has launched an all-in-one block explorer and analytics tool for AppChains. The new platform is dubbed Chainscanner and is designed to offer developers and users on app-specific blockchains instant access to data and analytics reports as they interact across the ecosystem.
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder on Why Ethereum Still Rules Despite Having So Many Rivals

On Friday (October 21), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, explained why Ethereum ($ETH) is likely to remain the dominant smart contract platform in the next cycle. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Hayes made these comments while appearing as a guest on YouTube series Crypto...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes on the Fast Track to Dominating the NFT Trade Sector Against Solana and Enjin Coin

Big Eyes (BIG) has been expanding at a fantastic rate in the past few weeks, as its presale has racked up about $8.5 million in token sales since September. The platform is moving to compete with top NFT projects Solana (SOL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), as its users eagerly anticipate its NFT club launch later in the year. Here, we present a short review of the coins as they stand.
TechCrunch

Dragonfly, Haun Ventures and Sequoia talk web3 and more at TC Sessions: Crypto

When to place your bets is a delicate balance in any tech sector, never mind one as rambunctious as crypto. That’s one reason why we’re stoked that Chris Ahn, partner at Haun Ventures; Michelle Bailhe, partner at Sequoia; and Tom Schmidt, general partner at Dragonfly will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.
CoinTelegraph

Pan-African crypto exchange Yellow Card wins virtual asset license

African crypto exchange Yellow Card has received a significant regulatory approval to continue expanding its operations across the continent. Yellow Card has obtained a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license from the Non-Bank Financial Institution Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) of Botswana, according to the Oct. 19 announcement. The new license officially...

