US News and World Report

Philippines Must Be a 'Little Aggressive' in Raising Rates - Central Bank Chief

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank must be a "little aggressive" in tightening policy to bring inflation down to within its target range of 2%-4% next year, its governor said on Tuesday, in yet another signal of his preference for bigger rate hikes ahead. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Decade of Central Bank Largesse Haunts Taxpayers as Losses Loom

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - For more than a decade since the global financial crisis, central bankers pumped trillions of dollars of cheap money into the financial system to keep the economy afloat. Now that largesse is coming back to haunt them - and taxpayers. Having raised interest rates to fight runaway...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
POLITICO

Soaring tax revenue, spending plunge spark record drop in budget deficit

The U.S. government posted a record decline in federal deficits in fiscal 2022, as surging tax revenue and waning pandemic spending helped cut the budget gap in half. The annual budget shortfall totaled $1.37 trillion, compared to $2.77 trillion in the previous fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday. That’s due in part to record high tax receipts, which jumped last year thanks to a strong economy that drew more people into the labor market, pushing up the amount the government collected in individual and corporate taxes. Federal spending also declined, as fewer people collected jobless benefits and other pandemic-related programs wound down.
Zoran Bogdanovic

The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom

JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
dallasexpress.com

Implications of OPEC Cuts for Texas

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which coordinates its member states’ petroleum policy recently announced cuts to daily oil production, and the effects are reverberating through the energy market. Regular unleaded gasoline in Texas averaged $3.29 per gallon on Tuesday, nearly 11 cents higher than one month ago.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Historical CD Interest Rates From 1984 to 2022

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times so far this year, with more rate hikes on the horizon. Such increases translate to higher interest rates when you borrow for a mortgage, auto or personal loan -- but also higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. And opening a CD can be an effective way to save and grow your money in a high-rate environment. Here's an overview of how CD rates have changed over time since the 1980s.
US News and World Report

Toronto Market Rises to 3-Week High on Peak U.S. Dollar Hopes

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly three weeks as investors welcomed declines for the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and helped by big gains for Celestica Inc and Canopy Growth Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
TheStreet

Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans

Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
pgjonline.com

US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss

(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
TEXAS STATE

