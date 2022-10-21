The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times so far this year, with more rate hikes on the horizon. Such increases translate to higher interest rates when you borrow for a mortgage, auto or personal loan -- but also higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. And opening a CD can be an effective way to save and grow your money in a high-rate environment. Here's an overview of how CD rates have changed over time since the 1980s.

