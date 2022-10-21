Read full article on original website
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Interest rates unlikely to rise above 5%, says Bank of England official
Interest rates set by the Bank of England are unlikely to rise above 5% as markets previously expected, a senior official has suggested, saying the hit to the economy from such a steep increase would be damaging. One of the Bank’s deputy governors, Ben Broadbent, said the rise in rates...
Crushing inflation could push unemployment to 6%, Wall Street bank warns
Deutsche Bank strategists warned this week that more than 4 million Americans could lose their jobs as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation.
Philippines Must Be a 'Little Aggressive' in Raising Rates - Central Bank Chief
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank must be a "little aggressive" in tightening policy to bring inflation down to within its target range of 2%-4% next year, its governor said on Tuesday, in yet another signal of his preference for bigger rate hikes ahead. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
Analysis-Decade of Central Bank Largesse Haunts Taxpayers as Losses Loom
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - For more than a decade since the global financial crisis, central bankers pumped trillions of dollars of cheap money into the financial system to keep the economy afloat. Now that largesse is coming back to haunt them - and taxpayers. Having raised interest rates to fight runaway...
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
Soaring tax revenue, spending plunge spark record drop in budget deficit
The U.S. government posted a record decline in federal deficits in fiscal 2022, as surging tax revenue and waning pandemic spending helped cut the budget gap in half. The annual budget shortfall totaled $1.37 trillion, compared to $2.77 trillion in the previous fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday. That’s due in part to record high tax receipts, which jumped last year thanks to a strong economy that drew more people into the labor market, pushing up the amount the government collected in individual and corporate taxes. Federal spending also declined, as fewer people collected jobless benefits and other pandemic-related programs wound down.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States has risen to its highest level since 2007
(Oct 21): US Treasuries fell Friday, pushing benchmark 10-year yields to their highest since 2007, as policymakers signaled their intention to keep raising rates until inflationis under control.
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
Implications of OPEC Cuts for Texas
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which coordinates its member states’ petroleum policy recently announced cuts to daily oil production, and the effects are reverberating through the energy market. Regular unleaded gasoline in Texas averaged $3.29 per gallon on Tuesday, nearly 11 cents higher than one month ago.
Historical CD Interest Rates From 1984 to 2022
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times so far this year, with more rate hikes on the horizon. Such increases translate to higher interest rates when you borrow for a mortgage, auto or personal loan -- but also higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. And opening a CD can be an effective way to save and grow your money in a high-rate environment. Here's an overview of how CD rates have changed over time since the 1980s.
Toronto Market Rises to 3-Week High on Peak U.S. Dollar Hopes
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly three weeks as investors welcomed declines for the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields and helped by big gains for Celestica Inc and Canopy Growth Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
