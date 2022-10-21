ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

WAFF

Get down with the Bernard Blues and BBQ Festival in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Back and better than ever, the 6th annual Bernard Blues and BBQ Arts and Crafts Festival is happening in Cullman!. October 29 and 30, locals and out of towners are filling the streets to check out some artwork, homeade goods, and of course, some good bbq!
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Jesse Wiggins wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lewis Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 24, 2022) – Boater Jesse Wiggins of Addison, Alabama, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 42 pounds, 5 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. For his victory, Wiggins earned $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Wiggins also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina. “The first day I caught a couple of...
CULLMAN, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County

Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAFF

Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jackson Co. Schools to close early due to weather

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools will be closing early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. According to the Jackson County Schools Superintendent, the schools will be closing one hour early. There will also be no after-school activities as a result of the early closing.
WAAY-TV

Road work planned for I-65 in Morgan County on Wednesday

Plan for delays Wednesday if traveling northbound on Interstate 65 near Hartselle. The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews will be working near Exit 325 (Thompson Road) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The outside northbound lane and shoulder will be closed between mileposts 325 and...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
AL.com

U.S. Attorney: Fentanyl an issue in Huntsville, violent crime in Birmingham

Prim Escalona has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District in Alabama since July 2020. The Birmingham-Southern and University of Alabama Law School graduate has served as a law clerk for the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals under Judge William Pryor. Escalona also served as deputy solicitor general in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and as a visiting professor at the University of Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

