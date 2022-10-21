Read full article on original website
WAFF
Get down with the Bernard Blues and BBQ Festival in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Back and better than ever, the 6th annual Bernard Blues and BBQ Arts and Crafts Festival is happening in Cullman!. October 29 and 30, locals and out of towners are filling the streets to check out some artwork, homeade goods, and of course, some good bbq!
4 injured after deck collapsed in Madison County
Authorities confirmed four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Madison County.
Jesse Wiggins wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Tournament on Lewis Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (Oct. 24, 2022) – Boater Jesse Wiggins of Addison, Alabama, brought a three-day total of 15 bass to the scale weighing 42 pounds, 5 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional Event on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama. For his victory, Wiggins earned $60,000, including a new Phoenix 819 Pro bass boat with a 200-horsepower Mercury outboard and $10,000. Wiggins also received automatic entry into the 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American Championship, May 31-June 2, at Lake Hartwell in Seneca, South Carolina. “The first day I caught a couple of...
wvtm13.com
The Crossville 21: How a struggling Alabama high school football team honors winners while in defeat
It’s all right there in the picture. Heads held high, pride in the midst of loss. 21 high school football players dressed in white, standing at attention, watching and listening. Watching and listening to the other team’s alma mater. This is the story about 21 of the toughest...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Jack’s restaurant opening in Cullman County
Jack’s will open its 169th location in Alabama in Vinemont later this month. The restaurant, located at 680 Patton Drive, has been under construction since June. This location features the chain’s “Southern Charm” design, with a large dining room, interior window for customers to watch biscuits being made, and a porch seating area outside.
WAAY-TV
Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
5:03 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch is completely canceled. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for two North Alabama counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The watch area includes Limestone and Morgan counties in North Alabama, as well as Cullman County. Tornadoes, isolated hail up to 1/2-inch in...
UPDATE: North Alabama schools and businesses closing early: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Wind Advisory ahead of the opportunity for strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. Some schools have decided to dismiss early or cancel after-school activities. We will continue to update these changes. Albertville City Schools: Albertville...
WAAY-TV
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
WAFF
Two-vehicle accident in Huntsville leads to four people hospitalized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Church Street and Monroe Street, the call came in at 2:09 p.m. According to HPD, one of the cars caught fire. Four...
WAFF
Jackson Co. Schools to close early due to weather
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Schools will be closing early Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. According to the Jackson County Schools Superintendent, the schools will be closing one hour early. There will also be no after-school activities as a result of the early closing.
DeKalb County deputies continue search for teen missing nearly a month
A Valley Head teen has been reported missing for almost a month as search efforts continue. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis was last seen on September 26, 2022. Fischer Rescue Team, Valley Head Police Department, Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County EMA and other...
Overnight fire destroys Huntsville two-story home
One home is considered a "50% loss" after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.
Bond denied for north Alabama chiropractor accused of poisoning wife
A Decatur chiropractor charged with attempted murder after he allegedly poisoned his wife will not be granted bond, according to court documents.
WAAY-TV
Austinville Elementary School announces 2-day closure of campus due to flu outbreak
Austinville Elementary School's campus in Decatur will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to an outbreak of flu and RSV. Decatur City Schools said nearly 100 students and about 30% of the school's staff have been absent due to fever and other symptoms, with 17 students being sent home on Monday alone.
Pregnant woman killed in Limestone County accident
Troopers with ALEA say a pregnant woman was killed in a car accident just outside of Athens early Saturday morning.
WAAY-TV
Road work planned for I-65 in Morgan County on Wednesday
Plan for delays Wednesday if traveling northbound on Interstate 65 near Hartselle. The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews will be working near Exit 325 (Thompson Road) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. The outside northbound lane and shoulder will be closed between mileposts 325 and...
wvtm13.com
Blount Co. man arrested on murder charges after woman found dismembered
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — A Blount County man is under arrest after a woman was found dead inside a Springville home. Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff's Office went to 102 Bailey Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor requested a welfare check for Tammy Bailey. The neighbor called 911 concerned about a shooting at her neighbor's home.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
U.S. Attorney: Fentanyl an issue in Huntsville, violent crime in Birmingham
Prim Escalona has served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District in Alabama since July 2020. The Birmingham-Southern and University of Alabama Law School graduate has served as a law clerk for the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals under Judge William Pryor. Escalona also served as deputy solicitor general in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office and as a visiting professor at the University of Alabama.
