No. 10 Southern California looks to return to win column vs. Arizona

No. 10 Southern California, after its bye week, will look to rev its offense against Arizona’s struggling defense Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. The Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) are averaging 40.4 points and 475.3 yards per game but still came up short their last time out, a 43-42 loss at Utah on Oct. 15. The Utes won on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute.
