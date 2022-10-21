Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
footballscoop.com
Why Oregon's performance against UCLA may have been the most impressive of the season
In the attempt to isolate the single most impressive victory of the 2022 college football season to date, a few candidates come to mind. We have to start with Georgia's 49-3 win over then-No. 11 Oregon, the largest margin of victory over an AP Top 25 opponent to date this season. That 46-point margin is both Georgia's largest victory over a ranked team and Oregon's loss as a ranked team.
WATCH: Chip Kelly Reviews Oregon Loss, UCLA Learning From Mistakes
The Bruins' coach was unable to beat his former team in his old stadium, dropping a massive showdown with the Ducks in Eugene.
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose to Oregon, Basketball Makes AP Top 10
UCLA football's undefeated season was cut short Saturday in Eugene, while UCLA men's basketball picked up a secret scrimmage win over San Diego State.
Recruiting roundup: Oregon lands 2 bluechip commitments; Nation's No. 2 quarterback nearing SEC decision
There's a lot going on in the recruiting world these days. Julian Sayin, the nation's No. 2 quarterback in 2024, is down to an All-SEC top three of Alabama, Georgia and LSU and intends to make a decision soon, while Texas pledge Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 1 running back, is taking a second ...
Oregon’s resurgence may benefit one team more than any and it’s not Georgia
Oregon’s climb back into the Top 10 is good news for Georgia, but another rival could benefit even more from the Duck’s strength: USC football. A season-opening beatdown at the hands of Georgia set the Oregon Ducks back in 2022. They’ve spent the last six games taking steps forward after that big step back.
Could Louisville Cardinals flip key Oregon Ducks football pledge?
Basha High School (Arizona) star Cole Martin is rated the nation's No. 5 athlete and has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since January 1. But all along, the Louisville Cardinals have maintained their connection. Martin visited in June, received an official offer this summer and took yet ...
Four-star OL Iapani Laloulu commits to Oregon
Over the last decade Oregon has been a destination school for some of the top players in Hawaii and the Ducks have just landed the island’s best. Iapani Laloulu, the four-star offensive guard from Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington and state’s No. 1 prospect, announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday, choosing the Ducks over the likes of Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and several other national programs that made up his double-digit scholarship offer list.
Cole Martin, nation's No. 5 athlete, firmly committed to Oregon, but Louisville making strong push
Basha High School (Arizona) four-star cornerback Cole Martin, the nation's No. 5 athlete, has been committed to the Oregon Ducks for months. And his dad, Demetrice Martin, is the passing game coordinator/cornerback coach for Dan Lanning in Eugene. So it may surprise some people that his ...
A.J. Pugliano, North Medford 4-star tight end, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have their first commitment in the class of 2024. On Monday, North Medford four-star athlete A.J. Pugliano, the nation's No. 5 tight end, announced his commitment to the Ducks over early offers from Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State, as well as heavy interest from Clemson, ...
buildingthedam.com
Beavers Receive 25 Votes In Latest AP Poll
The latest college football polls came out Sunday morning, and while the Beavers still haven’t broken into the top 25, their dominant win over Colorado certainly got them some attention. Oregon State managed to get 25 points worth of votes in the AP College Football Poll this week, placing them just outside the top 25.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
kqennewsradio.com
NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE HAS LIGHTED PYLONS
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Oregon Highway 38, now features lighted pylons at each end of the structure, to help light up the area for those passing through. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said lined with steep hills and tall trees, the highway can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
Oregon man faces murder charges after shooting, killing man in Bellingham
Bellingham police have made an arrest in a shooting case from Sunday, Oct. 16 that left a 31-year-old man dead. Matthew J. Roberts, 28, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested Saturday and booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Comments / 0