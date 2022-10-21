Read full article on original website
After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players
The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
WATCH: Bo Nix previews No. 8 Oregon's road trip to California
Hear from Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's big win this past weekend against previously unbeaten UCLA and looking ahead to the Ducks' challenge on the road at California. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
Duke's Tyrese Proctor Named To Jerry West Award Watch List
One of the top performers at the annual Countdown to Craziness event was freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor who led the White Team with 10 points during the annual Blue-White scrimmage. The 6-foot-4 guard from Sydney, Australia showed off an array of skills as both a lead and scoring guard...
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll
Tennessee basketball will start the new season as the consensus No. 11 team in the country. After the Vols were ranked 11th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 last week, they came in at No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Tuesday. North Carolina is No. 1...
College basketball: Circling nine key problem-solvers ahead of 2022-23 season
Self-scouting is one of the most important aspects of college basketball. Knowing what you do well and where you struggle is crucial for both players and coaching staffs. Each program entered the offseason knowing what flaws they had to fix, but there are different ways to solve those problems. Player development is vital. So is targeting the right people in the transfer portal (or in the high school recruiting ranks). With the 2022-23 season right around the corner, we're about to find out which teams self-scouted and addressed those issues best.
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Recruits who were in The Shoe react to Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
The Buckeyes poured it on in the second half Saturday for a 54-10 win over Iowa. Bucknuts has reaction from a number of recruits who were at the game.
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9
The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
Auburn DT Zykeivous Walker no longer with program
Junior defensive tackle and former top-100 recruit Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the Auburn football program, sources close to the situation informed Auburn Undercover. Walker made the decision to depart the team the week of the Ole Miss loss, and his name was removed from the team's official roster this week. He was part of the travel squad and played at Georgia in Week 6, then was not present at Ole Miss in the Tigers' most recent game.
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: Oregon makes stand at No. 1, USC rises
Remember back in Week 1 when the Georgia Bulldogs blew out Oregon? The Ducks do, too, and it feels as if the national reaction to that result fueled them. That trend continued Saturday against UCLA, where the Bruins are no longer undefeated. Heading into Week 9, there's no question about No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings, but below is where the other 11 teams fall.
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 8
It was a positive return to the field for No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. After the Buckeyes used last week with no game to evaluate themselves and find ways to improve, as well as get healthier. The Scarlet and Gray then kicked off the second half of the 2022 season with a 54-10 win against Iowa at Ohio Stadium.
BREAKING: 2024 wing Jack Robison commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has already put the finishing touches on its 2023 recruiting class and now the Badgers have a strong start in 2024. Following his official visit over the weekend, Lakeville (Minn.) North 2024 wing Jack Robison has committed to head coach Greg Gard and UW. Robison chose UW over Minnesota,...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Nebraska offers four-star running back
Nebraska offered Chandler (Ariz.) High 2024 running back Ca’Lil Valentine on Monday evening. The running back’s teammate, Kennedy Urlacher also added an offer from the Huskers. Valentine is the latest running back to add a Huskers offer and it is his sixth overall as Nebraska joined Arizona and...
Wildcats picked in top three in preseason media polls
Stanford has been selected as the preseason favorite to win the 2022-23 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball regular-season crown in separate votes by the league’s head coaches and 28 media members who cover the league. The Cardinal garnered all available 11 first-place votes and totaled 121 points in the coaches...
Washington 2024 OL Fox Crader takes in Oregon win over UCLA
Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen 2024 offensive lineman Fox Crader talked about Oregon's win over UCLA on Saturday inside Autzen Stadium...
