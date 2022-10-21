ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATF Offering $5,000 for Information Regarding Cause of Evansville Warehouse Fire

While the Evansville Fire Department continues to battle hot spots a week after the Morton Avenue warehouse went up in flames last Monday (October 17th, 2022), agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are at the site investigating what caused the massive blaze. In an effort to move the investigation along and help determine whatever the cause is quicker, they're offering the public a reward for information that will do just that.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Schnucks launches 'Schnucks Now' online 30-minute grocery delivery service

Officials with supermarket chain Schnucks announced the launch of a new online delivery service on Monday. Schnucks says it's partnering with company Instacart to launch the "Schnucks Now" delivery service to provide deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes. The new online grocery shopping method is ideal for smaller orders...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall

There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
14news.com

Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks one week since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville. Fire officials provided an update on the investigation Monday afternoon. According to a press release, Evansville Fire Department is still putting out hot spots all over the area and have measured temperatures in some places above 300 degrees. They say they anticipate for that to continue for another week or so.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh is Full – Offering Half Off Adoption on Dogs Like Jack

The Warrick Humane Society is a great place to find your new best friend. Unfortunately, right now adoptions are incredibly slow and they are completely full. WHS is a no-kill shelter so if they don't move these dogs out soon, other dogs from euthanasia shelters will not be able to take their place. So, this week, WHS is offering half-off adoption fees. This adoption special is valid on dogs older than 6 months who are fully vetted, and the adopted dogs must leave the shelter no later than 1 day after being adopted. The special runs 10/26 - 10/30.
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday

There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee

An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man pleads guilty after Warrick County “mask” incident

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced. Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass. Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

257 Grams of Meth Found in Traffic Stop

A traffic stop earlier this month resulted in the arrest of two men with numerous felony charges. 28 year old Dylan Crays of Jasper and 26 year old Jacob Barr of Petersburg were stopped for speeding by a Dubois County deputy. The officer says he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Crays was taken into custody on the warrant for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon. Officials say they found a total of 257.8 grams of meth along with other drugs. An unloaded handgun was found with the serial numbers altered. They are both in the Dubois Security Center.
JASPER, IN
