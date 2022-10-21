Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Trio accused of targeting unsuspecting shoppers in thefts at Henderson Walmart
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are trying to identify three people in connection to a theft investigation. The Henderson Police Department says the people shown in these photos are following around unsuspecting shoppers in Walmart as targets for theft. In one case, police say the trio followed a victim around in...
ATF Offering $5,000 for Information Regarding Cause of Evansville Warehouse Fire
While the Evansville Fire Department continues to battle hot spots a week after the Morton Avenue warehouse went up in flames last Monday (October 17th, 2022), agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are at the site investigating what caused the massive blaze. In an effort to move the investigation along and help determine whatever the cause is quicker, they're offering the public a reward for information that will do just that.
Vandalized food boxes moved in Lynnville
(WEHT) - The food and book donation boxes that were vandalized twice this year in Lynnville have been moved in an attempt to prevent future incidents.
These 8 National Chains Will Be Open Thanksgiving Day in Evansville Indiana
While many stores and major retailers are moving away from being open on Thanksgiving Day, there are eight national chains that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in the Evansville area. The Great Debate. There is some debate about whether or not retailers should be open on major holidays like...
wevv.com
Schnucks launches 'Schnucks Now' online 30-minute grocery delivery service
Officials with supermarket chain Schnucks announced the launch of a new online delivery service on Monday. Schnucks says it's partnering with company Instacart to launch the "Schnucks Now" delivery service to provide deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes. The new online grocery shopping method is ideal for smaller orders...
Police presence near Stringtown School leaves parents anxious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police were called to Stringtown Road around 7:30 this morning. The caller reported that they thought they had seen a person walking near Stringtown school carrying a gun. When officers got to the scene they found two juveniles in possession of a BB-gun and some illegal drugs. Police say there is […]
Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall
There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
wevv.com
Muhlenberg County shoplifting investigation leads to police pursuit
A shoplifting case escalates into a police chase in Muhlenberg County. Central City Police say they were investigating the shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects trying to get away in a pick-up truck. The two people were identified as 34-year-old William Bolton of Powderly and...
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
14news.com
Fire departments get grants from DNR Forestry
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 80 rural and volunteer fire departments from 50 Indiana counties have been awarded more than $351,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants. They will be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. The grants are...
14news.com
Daviess Co. residents offering Airbnb’s giving cut of profits to county
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County’s Transient Room Tax is booking an Airbnb for the foreseeable future. The Fiscal Court unanimously approved three ordinances that requires those offering Airbnb’s to give a cut of their profits to the. county, the same way hotels and bed and breakfasts...
14news.com
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks one week since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville. Fire officials provided an update on the investigation Monday afternoon. According to a press release, Evansville Fire Department is still putting out hot spots all over the area and have measured temperatures in some places above 300 degrees. They say they anticipate for that to continue for another week or so.
Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh is Full – Offering Half Off Adoption on Dogs Like Jack
The Warrick Humane Society is a great place to find your new best friend. Unfortunately, right now adoptions are incredibly slow and they are completely full. WHS is a no-kill shelter so if they don't move these dogs out soon, other dogs from euthanasia shelters will not be able to take their place. So, this week, WHS is offering half-off adoption fees. This adoption special is valid on dogs older than 6 months who are fully vetted, and the adopted dogs must leave the shelter no later than 1 day after being adopted. The special runs 10/26 - 10/30.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share on Wednesday
There's a community food giveaway event happening for residents in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community group Feed Evansville will be holding the event on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out. It's happening at the Fulton Square Apartments, which are located at 1328 Dresden St....
wevv.com
Equipment and vehicles available at upcoming Surplus Auction in Owensboro
Local government officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, say they'll be holding a Surplus Auction soon. The Daviess County Fiscal Court will be hosting the Surplus Auction in Owensboro on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m. The auction will be held behind the Daviess County Operations Center, which is located at...
History made as first female EVSC officer sworn in
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tri-State history was made Monday night at the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting. The EVSC swore in two new officers, including the first female officer in the department’s history. Chief of Police Timothy Alford tells us this isn’t her first role in local law enforcement, as Officer Donna Huber has […]
104.1 WIKY
Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee
An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
Man pleads guilty after Warrick County “mask” incident
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced. Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass. Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December […]
Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
wamwamfm.com
257 Grams of Meth Found in Traffic Stop
A traffic stop earlier this month resulted in the arrest of two men with numerous felony charges. 28 year old Dylan Crays of Jasper and 26 year old Jacob Barr of Petersburg were stopped for speeding by a Dubois County deputy. The officer says he smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Crays was taken into custody on the warrant for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious felon. Officials say they found a total of 257.8 grams of meth along with other drugs. An unloaded handgun was found with the serial numbers altered. They are both in the Dubois Security Center.
103GBF
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 1