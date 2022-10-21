ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Victims of fatal Wisconsin fire ID'd as 2 adults, 4 children

HARTLAND, Wis. — Authorities have identified the six people who died in an apartment fire in southern Wisconsin as two adults and four children. All six lived together in one apartment of the four-unit building in Hartland, police said in a statement Sunday. The adults who died were Connor...
HARTLAND, WI
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy