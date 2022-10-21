Read full article on original website
France 24
Boris Johnson drops out of contest to replace Tory prime minister
Former prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain's next leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers to progress to the next stage but well behind front-runner former finance minister Rishi Sunak. "There is a very good chance that I would be...
France 24
Rishi Sunak vows to 'fix mistakes' in his first speech as UK prime minister
Britain's new leader Rishi Sunak pledged on Tuesday to restore trust in UK politics and "fix the mistakes" made under his predecessor Liz Truss in his first speech from Downing Street after he was appointed prime minister by King Charles III. Earlier, Truss wished Sunak "every success" in a brief farewell address.
France 24
Rishi Sunak set to become UK’s next PM, vows to work for ‘stability and unity’
Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will be Britain’s first leader of...
France 24
Sunak makes second bid to become UK's first Hindu PM
But her dramatic political implosion after just 44 days in office has provided an almost immediate opportunity for the Tory MP to make a renewed bid to become Britain's first prime minister of colour. It would be a historic landmark if the Hindu descendant of immigrants from Britain's old empire...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
France 24
Peace talks under way in South Africa to end Ethiopia’s brutal conflict with Tigray
Peace talks to end Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have begun in South Africa, a South African government spokesman said Tuesday. It is the highest-level effort yet to end two years of fighting that has killed perhaps hundreds of thousands of people. The spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent...
France 24
Rishi Sunak becomes PM: A new dawn for Britain?
IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, October 25: We bring you reactions from the British and international papers after Rishi Sunak's historic rise to the post of prime minister. Also, we look at a new documentary tracing the harrowing story of a woman who testified posthumously against her attacker after being doused in petrol and set alight. Finally, a new study shows that cats are much more communi-cat-ive when their owners speak to them in sweet, sultry tones!
Cleverly urges LGBT football fans to be ‘respectful’ of Qatar at World Cup
LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar should be “respectful of the host nation”, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has suggested.It comes after veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell said he was arrested after staging the first LGBT protest in the country to highlight its human rights abuses in the run-up to the sporting event.Mr Cleverly on Wednesday said he had not spoken with the Qatari government about the case of Mr Tatchell.One of the things I would say for football fans is please do be respectful of the host nationJames CleverlyHe told LBC radio: “I haven’t spoken with the...
Just Stop Oil activists cover Bugatti and Ferrari car showrooms in London with orange paint
Just Stop Oil protesters have sprayed orange paint over luxury car dealers in London - including Bugatti and Ferrari.A Bentley showroom in Mayfair was also affected in the action from the climate group.The climate activists have promised to protest every day this month in a call to end new oil and gas licenses.Other action has included protesters smearing cake in the face of a King Charles III waxwork, climbing up a bridge over the Thames and gluing themselves to roads in central London.Have you been affected by Just Stop Oil’s actions? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukJust Stop Oil shared a video of...
France 24
China’s 'toilet revolution': How activists are hiding messages of protest in public spaces
When a lone protester hung up banners criticising the Chinese government just days before the 20th Communist Party Congress kicked off, he started a quiet but national revolution. Although the original activist’s whereabouts are now unknown, citizens have been spreading his message discreetly, from graffiti in public toilets to stickers on buses, to Airdrops of messages criticising the Chinese president.
France 24
UN suspends Australia anti-torture mission after inspectors barred
Tasked with touring facilities under a voluntary agreement to prevent cruelty to detainees, the inspectors said they made the "drastic" decision after they were refused entry at "several" jails and detention facilities. Lead inspector Aisha Muhammad, a Supreme Court judge in the Maldives, said Australia was in "clear breach" of...
France 24
Ethiopian government, Tigray rebels meet for first peace talks since war began
An Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces were due to meet in South Africa for the first formal peace talks since war broke out two years ago. The talks will take place as Ethiopian forces and their allies make significant battlefield gains in the northern Tigray region, where they have captured several large towns in the past week.
France 24
China Congress shows 'ruthless' leadership: Ai Weiwei
Speaking in Tokyo after China's Communist Party wrapped up its five-yearly Congress at the weekend, Ai was referring to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao from the closing ceremony. Chinese state media said the frail-looking 79-year-old had been removed from the event in Beijing because he was feeling...
France 24
Will Bibi make a comeback in Israel's vote next week?
Polls show he would likely need heavy backing from the country's rising extreme-right to form a government -- a scenario which, one expert warned, would spell "disaster" for Israel's democracy. Netanyahu served as premier for a total of 15 years, a record in Israel's 74-year history, before he was ousted...
France 24
'Strong in spirit': Ukrainians adapt as power cuts grip nation
At a restaurant in Kyiv, diners were unfazed when a power cut hit on the night of Friday, October 21, carrying on their meals by candlelight. It was just one example of how Ukrainian citizens are having to adapt to life in the dark, after a series of Russian strikes destroyed a significant portion of the country's energy infrastructure.
France 24
Imerys to open French lithium mine, aims to become EU's top supplier
France's Imerys announced plans on Monday to become the leading supplier of lithium in Europe through a mining project in central France as a push to make electric vehicles widely available spurs a "white gold" rush for the mineral. Imerys said results of surveys carried out at its Beauvoir mine...
France 24
Hungary PM in new anti-EU tirade amid protests by teachers
Speaking in the western city of Zalaegerszeg, Orban accused Brussels of "shooting" at Hungary with the sanctions. "Let us not worry about those who are shooting at Hungary hidden in the shadows, somewhere from the watchtowers of Brussels," he said. "They will end up where their predecessors ended up," he...
France 24
EU to crack down on air pollution with tougher laws
The European Union will on Wednesday propose tougher legal limits on health-damaging dirty air and rules to make pharmaceutical companies pay to clean up wastewater polluted by their products, the EU's top environmental official said. "Air pollution is still the largest environmental threat to our health. The impacts are worse...
France 24
Macron meets with far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
French President Emmanuel Macron promised Sunday to work with Giorgia Meloni with "dialogue and ambition", after his first meeting with Italy's new prime minister in Rome. Shortly before he tweeted the comment, Macron thanked outgoing premier Mario Draghi in a post featuring a photo of the former European Central Bank chief and the words: "Grazie (thank you) Mario."
France 24
Right-wing candidate in lead as Slovenia heads for runoff vote
Slovenia's conservative candidate Anze Logar was headed for a first-round victory in Sunday's close presidential election, but will face his centre-left rival in a runoff, partial results suggested. The country's conservatives saw the vote as a chance to regain some support after their defeat in April parliamentary elections. But it...
