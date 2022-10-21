LGBT football fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar should be “respectful of the host nation”, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has suggested.It comes after veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell said he was arrested after staging the first LGBT protest in the country to highlight its human rights abuses in the run-up to the sporting event.Mr Cleverly on Wednesday said he had not spoken with the Qatari government about the case of Mr Tatchell.One of the things I would say for football fans is please do be respectful of the host nationJames CleverlyHe told LBC radio: “I haven’t spoken with the...

