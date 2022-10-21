In case anyone has forgotten, women are the most powerful voting bloc in America. We have the power and we will determine the future of this country on Election Day. Our democracy, our economy and our communities rise (or fall) on the backs of women who have demanded equality for generations. In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, women on the front lines kept this country going, and though many of our lived experiences were unseen, we turned out in record numbers in 2020 to put leaders – including many women leaders – into positions of political power.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO