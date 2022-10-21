ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
DoYouRemember?

Star Dad: Meet Harry Belafonte’s Four Talented Children

Legendary singer Harry Belafonte, 94, is a father to four children — Adrienne, Shari, his only son David, and Gina. Like their dad, they are doing great in the entertainment industry, except for Adrienne, who chose the activism side of Belafonte. The “King of Calypso” had his four kids...
womansday.com

Gwen Stefani Posted the Most Heartfelt Tribute to Blake Shelton Amid 'The Voice' Exit News

Blake Shelton shocked The Voice fandom with an announcement that no one saw coming. On October 11, the country singer revealed on Instagram that after more than a decade of being a coach on the hit NBC series, he will be departing from the show after season 23. While the "God's Country" artist admitted in his post that he had been "wrestling with" making this difficult decision, he was ultimately thankful for all that it brought him, including his wife Gwen Stefani. As fans know, the two met during season 7 of The Voice in 2014.
ETOnline.com

What's Next for Blake Shelton After He Leaves 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton is ready to move on. The "No Body" singer announced on Tuesday his decision to step away from his longtime role as a coach on The Voice after the upcoming 23rd season. He is the only coach on the series to have been involved in every season since...
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Guardian

Richard Harris archive donated to Cork University

Richard Harris blazed through life as an actor, singer, boozer and womaniser but few knew he was also a hoarder. Poems, photos, letters, script notes, artefacts, documents, rugby plaques, his wedding guest list – he kept it all. After his death in 2002, the trove spanning 50 years of cinema and theatre gathered dust in a lock-up in Oxford, known only to his family.
Outsider.com

Zac Brown Band & Jamey Johnson Join Forces for Unreal Live Performance of ‘Stubborn Pride’: VIDEO

Reflecting on some great moments of their tour, Zac Brown Band took to the stage for a live performance of the hit track Stubborn Pride with Jamey Johnson. In a recent post on Instagram, Zac Brown Band shared a video of the amazing performance. “Honored to have had Jamey Johnson join us last month at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre to play Stubborn Pride live together for the first time.”
CMT

Shania Twain Set To Play Mrs. Potts In ABC’s “Beauty And The Beast”

Country music icon Shania Twain is set to partake in a tale as old as time – “Beauty And The Beast.”. The ABC two-hour animated and live-action special will air on Thursday, Dec. 15. The highly anticipated segment will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 Disney film and its Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. The beloved classic became the first-ever animated picture to earn the honor.

