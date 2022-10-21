Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Sultry Singer and Actress Ledisi Packs on 40 Pounds to Portray Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson
The highly-anticipated film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, won the hearts of fans when it premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival and ESSENCE Festival of Culture earlier this year. And while it garnered critical acclaim among movie buffs, many could not fail to notice the visible weight the film’s leading actress, Ledisi, gained during the film.
Star Dad: Meet Harry Belafonte’s Four Talented Children
Legendary singer Harry Belafonte, 94, is a father to four children — Adrienne, Shari, his only son David, and Gina. Like their dad, they are doing great in the entertainment industry, except for Adrienne, who chose the activism side of Belafonte. The “King of Calypso” had his four kids...
womansday.com
Gwen Stefani Posted the Most Heartfelt Tribute to Blake Shelton Amid 'The Voice' Exit News
Blake Shelton shocked The Voice fandom with an announcement that no one saw coming. On October 11, the country singer revealed on Instagram that after more than a decade of being a coach on the hit NBC series, he will be departing from the show after season 23. While the "God's Country" artist admitted in his post that he had been "wrestling with" making this difficult decision, he was ultimately thankful for all that it brought him, including his wife Gwen Stefani. As fans know, the two met during season 7 of The Voice in 2014.
ETOnline.com
What's Next for Blake Shelton After He Leaves 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton is ready to move on. The "No Body" singer announced on Tuesday his decision to step away from his longtime role as a coach on The Voice after the upcoming 23rd season. He is the only coach on the series to have been involved in every season since...
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered
Nurses Emma Anderson and Julia Van Marter helped deliver and care for twin girls who are also named Emma and Julia.
Alan Jackson Has Stars Singing Along to ‘Chattahoochee’ at CMT Artists of the Year Show [Watch]
Alan Jackson took the stage to perform at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year special that aired on Friday night (Oct. 14), wowing the assembled crowd with his performance of "Chattahoochee." The 63-year-old country music icon earned rousing cheers just by walking onto the stage at the event, which...
Richard Harris archive donated to Cork University
Richard Harris blazed through life as an actor, singer, boozer and womaniser but few knew he was also a hoarder. Poems, photos, letters, script notes, artefacts, documents, rugby plaques, his wedding guest list – he kept it all. After his death in 2002, the trove spanning 50 years of cinema and theatre gathered dust in a lock-up in Oxford, known only to his family.
CMT Artists of the Year Special: All the Unforgettable Performances
The CMT AOTY celebration took place on Friday, and the performances were amazing. Artists such… The post CMT Artists of the Year Special: All the Unforgettable Performances appeared first on Outsider.
Zac Brown Band & Jamey Johnson Join Forces for Unreal Live Performance of ‘Stubborn Pride’: VIDEO
Reflecting on some great moments of their tour, Zac Brown Band took to the stage for a live performance of the hit track Stubborn Pride with Jamey Johnson. In a recent post on Instagram, Zac Brown Band shared a video of the amazing performance. “Honored to have had Jamey Johnson join us last month at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre to play Stubborn Pride live together for the first time.”
'American Idol' Season 19 Runner-Up Willie Spence Has Died at the Age of 23
The music industry is mourning the unexpected death of up-and-coming singer Willie Spence. A little more than a year after his remarkable stint on American Idol, the Season 19 runner-up died at 23 years old. Article continues below advertisement. What happened? Here's what we know about Willie Spence's cause of...
CMT
Shania Twain Set To Play Mrs. Potts In ABC’s “Beauty And The Beast”
Country music icon Shania Twain is set to partake in a tale as old as time – “Beauty And The Beast.”. The ABC two-hour animated and live-action special will air on Thursday, Dec. 15. The highly anticipated segment will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 Disney film and its Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. The beloved classic became the first-ever animated picture to earn the honor.
Elle King Searches For A More Fulfilling Relationship With A Higher Power On The Lead Single From Forthcoming Album, “Try Jesus”
If I had a dollar for every time someone told me no man was ever gonna love me like Jesus…. Which I do believe is true, but Elle King is giving that phrase a whole different meaning with her new single, “Try Jesus,” from her forthcoming first full-length country album Come Get Your Wife.
Comments / 0