coolcleveland.com

Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball

The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

University Hospital Women’s Health Nurse Recruitment Event

Right now, there is a need for nurses greater than ever across Northeast Ohio. UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital is looking for talented nurses to join their compassionate and dedicated team of Women’s Health professionals. Joining the UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital Team comes with many benefits including a sign-on...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH

