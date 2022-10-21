Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
coolcleveland.com
Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball
The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates
Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.
Stacey Frey celebrates 10 years cancer-free
Stacey Frey's smile says it all with her announcement she's 10 years cancer free.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
University Hospital Women’s Health Nurse Recruitment Event
Right now, there is a need for nurses greater than ever across Northeast Ohio. UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital is looking for talented nurses to join their compassionate and dedicated team of Women’s Health professionals. Joining the UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital Team comes with many benefits including a sign-on...
Akron says goodbye to historic homes housing generations of memories
The last homes in downtown Akron will soon be gone. An attached pair of 19th century houses are set to be demolished at South High and State Streets near St. Bernard’s Church.
What do people not like about living in Akron?
Traffic is high, rent is very expensive, you got noise, crime and shitty police. However, I want to ask this question because I love Akron and want it to get better.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
cleveland19.com
‘Black Men in White Coats Summit’ aims to inspire youth in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, parents, teachers and education leaders attended Case Western Reserve’s inaugural Black Men in White Coats Summit Saturday. The university’s school of medicine worked alongside University Hospitals to bring the event together, with the goal to inspire youth with interest in the medical field.
Cleveland’s Central Kitchen will add three new takeout restaurants in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Midtown’s Central Kitchen, a place for emerging restaurants and food retailers to learn and grow their businesses, is preparing for more retail offerings this fall that include the opening of three new locations for Cleveland favorites. The Midtown food business incubator and shared-use commercial kitchen...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Do you prefer to live in the downtown area or the suburbs of Akron?
I've lived in both downtown and suburban areas and frankly, they each have their merits. I'd like to know what your priorities are when deciding where to live.
MAGNET’S new home in a renovated Hough elementary school in Cleveland aims to create opportunity, reverse industrial decline: Analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s hard to think of a new urban project anywhere in Northeast Ohio that focuses more sharply on fighting industrial decline and economic inequality than the new home of MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network. MAGNET’s mission is twofold: It helps small- to mid-sized...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights' Ludlow neighborhood receives Ohio Historical Marker
When a bomb went off in the garage of John and Dorothy Pegg on Corby Road January 3, 1956, blowing a hole in the dining room wall of the black couple’s home, it rocked the Ludlow neighborhood. A neighbor, Bernard Isaacs, sprung into action, leading the effort to form...
2 die in Akron house fire Tuesday
A man and woman died Tuesday in a fire in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
spectrumnews1.com
Journey Center for Safety and Healing is available for anyone affected by domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In Ohio, nearly 40% of women and 30% of men experience some form of domestic violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,. What You Need To Know. Journey Center for Safety and Healing is a comprehensive domestic violence agency in Cuyahoga County...
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
North High Brewing Has Closed its Beachwood Location
COhatch remains open, but the brewery is now an event space
newsnet5
Leave your leaves behind: Why being a 'lazy gardener' can be great for your yard and garden
CLEVELAND — As the seasons change, most of us are trying to get in that last minute yard work before the snow arrives in Northeast Ohio. That can mean a lot of manual labor. However, experts say some of us have been doing it wrong all along, and leaving our leaves behind can actually protect your lawn and save you time and energy.
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
