This summer, the unprecedented size of Skidmore College’s current first-year class caused challenges for college systems which were not designed to support such a volume of students. Issues associated with high enrollment numbers were amplified by the fact that during the summer of 2022, the College opted for a new system for housing management. The first sign that something was awry appeared — or rather, didn’t appear — in late April when the College was expected to open apartment applications as they had in past years. Instead, the early phase of housing selection was delayed repeatedly until June 23rd. Due to the delays, housing applications, which originally would have been open for a month, were open for just four days. Yet, the trouble was just beginning as rising juniors and seniors began to select on-campus apartments. Many upperclassmen expected to get placements easily, but found themselves unable to secure housing. Meanwhile, rising sophomores and incoming first-years similarly encountered trouble obtaining rooms in residence halls.

1 DAY AGO