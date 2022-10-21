ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

One Capital Region School District Scored 0% Math Proficiency In 2022

We’re already learning that COVID lockdowns had a massive effect on children, especially in education. Many parents and teachers have questioned the effectiveness of remote learning, and whether it stunted educational growth across the world and here in New York. We now have our first statistical glimpse at whether those theories are correct.
ALBANY, NY
egcsd.org

Former Athletic Director Mike Leonard Honored at Dedication Ceremony of New Turf Field Scoreboard

The East Greenbush Central School District honored former Columbia Athletic Director Michael Leonard at a dedication ceremony for the new scoreboard at Budnowski Field on Friday. Mr. Leonard retired earlier this fall after a 32-year career in education and 20 years serving as Columbia’s athletic director. He returned to the high school campus on Friday evening where he was surprised by a crowd of teachers, administrators, coaches, students and supporters.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
skidmorenews.com

There’s No Place Like Student Housing: A Crisis on Campus

This summer, the unprecedented size of Skidmore College’s current first-year class caused challenges for college systems which were not designed to support such a volume of students. Issues associated with high enrollment numbers were amplified by the fact that during the summer of 2022, the College opted for a new system for housing management. The first sign that something was awry appeared — or rather, didn’t appear — in late April when the College was expected to open apartment applications as they had in past years. Instead, the early phase of housing selection was delayed repeatedly until June 23rd. Due to the delays, housing applications, which originally would have been open for a month, were open for just four days. Yet, the trouble was just beginning as rising juniors and seniors began to select on-campus apartments. Many upperclassmen expected to get placements easily, but found themselves unable to secure housing. Meanwhile, rising sophomores and incoming first-years similarly encountered trouble obtaining rooms in residence halls.
Q 105.7

Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street

There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
ALBANY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
ems1.com

N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Fire under investigation in Washington County

3 people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on pleasant view drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time. we will be posting updates online as the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy