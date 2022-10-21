ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Closes Snow Crab Season for First Time, Threatening Industry

For the first time, Alaska's Department of Fish and Game is canceling the wintertime snow crab season, citing a steep drop in the crab population. The closure of one of Alaska's best-known fisheries will have a significat impact on the fishing communities in Dutch Harbor, Southeast Alaska and Seattle, where many crab boats are homeported. It will also be noticed at seafood restaurants and fish counters across the U.S., as snow crab is a much-sought-after delicacy.
The Independent

Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?

Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
Deadline

‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show

The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
Mashed

Here's Why Alaska's Snow Crab Season Just Got Shut Down

The Discovery series "Deadliest Catch" shows the many rewards and perils of Alaskan crab fishing. Indeed, for nearly two decades, the reality series has taught viewers about the real reasons crab fishing is so dangerous. Interestingly, however, the drama on the reality television show might actually be tame compared to...
Outsider.com

Discovery Issues Statement After ‘Deadliest Catch’s New Season Faces Major Challenge

For those who watch Deadliest Catch, the new season faces quite a major challenge and Discovery Channel is on the case. Officials in Alaska have canceled the snow crab harvest. This is obviously a focal point of the show. But the Discovery Channel is moving ahead with filming a new season of the show. The network is saying that the show’s stars still have work to do up there.
The Associated Press

