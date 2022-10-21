Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Titans’ Derrick Henry speaks out on Tennessee’s recent dominance against rival Colts
Following a 19-10 victory on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to the media about the win and shared his feelings toward the AFC South rival. “They’re never gonna go away,” said Henry via Paul Kuharsky. “They are a tough team...
Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
NFL scouts drop eye-opening Matt Ryan observation after Colts’ Week 7 loss vs. Titans
Father Time is truly undefeated. No matter how good you are, no matter how well you take care of your body, your age will eventually catch up to you. Most NFL players’ careers do not age well, as their bodies can’t keep up with the level of play required. This is exactly what NFL scouts are seeing in Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan.
LIVE: Colts vs. Titans scores, highlights for the AFC South lead in NFL Week 7
This is no ordinary Week 7 matchup. The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) and Tennessee Titans (3-2) meet in Nashville for the AFC South lead, and it's the Colts' fifth in-division game already. They're 1-2-1 in those games, but have won two in a row overall. Tennessee has rebounded from a rough start with...
AFC South standings: Titans grab control after Week 7 win vs. Colts
4th: Texans (1-4-1) On top of having the better record, Tennessee once again has the much-coveted head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis. The Colts now have to finish with a better record than the Titans in order to win the division. Tennessee has won both of its divisional games so far this...
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
What Titans said about Week 7 victory over Colts
The Tennessee Titans are officially in the driver’s seat of the AFC South after notching their fifth-straight win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, 19-10. The win gives Tennessee a sweep over the Colts for the second straight year, while also keeping them in first place and giving them the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Colts, should it come to that.
Colts HC Frank Reich on QB Sam Ehlinger: 'This Guy is Special'
The Indianapolis Colts surprised many Monday when they announced that starting quarterback Matt Ryan would be benched in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger. A sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, Ehlinger will make his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, who stunned the Green Bay Packers 23-21 in Week 7.
Indianapolis Colts
Hanover Central's Brian Parker Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 10
Brian Parker of Hanover Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. Parker was nominated and selected for the award after his Wildcats improved to 10-0 on the season as they defeated Rensselaer Central, 38-10. The Wildcats also matched the school's longest winning streak since 2016.
Everything Frank Reich said about the Colts' QB change
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move Monday, naming Sam Ehlinger the starting quarterback over Matt Ryan for the remainder of the 2022 season. Even though Ryan is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during the Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the plan is for Ehlinger to be the starter even if Ryan is healthy.
Comments / 0