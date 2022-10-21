NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO