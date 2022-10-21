ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision

The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
What Titans said about Week 7 victory over Colts

The Tennessee Titans are officially in the driver’s seat of the AFC South after notching their fifth-straight win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, 19-10. The win gives Tennessee a sweep over the Colts for the second straight year, while also keeping them in first place and giving them the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Colts, should it come to that.
Colts HC Frank Reich on QB Sam Ehlinger: 'This Guy is Special'

The Indianapolis Colts surprised many Monday when they announced that starting quarterback Matt Ryan would be benched in favor of backup Sam Ehlinger. A sixth-round pick out of Texas in 2021, Ehlinger will make his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, who stunned the Green Bay Packers 23-21 in Week 7.
Hanover Central's Brian Parker Named 2022 'Coach of the Week' for Week 10

Brian Parker of Hanover Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. Parker was nominated and selected for the award after his Wildcats improved to 10-0 on the season as they defeated Rensselaer Central, 38-10. The Wildcats also matched the school's longest winning streak since 2016.
