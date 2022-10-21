Read full article on original website
kanecountyconnects.com
Longtime Auto Shop Owner Closes Business to Become an Educator
After 40 years in business, Rich’s Auto Service in Sugar Grove is closing. But the owner isn’t retiring. He is becoming a teacher. Rich’s Auto Service posted on Facebook on October 15 that he and his family made the decision to close the business on November 2. According to the website, Russ Wendling opened the auto shop with his parents in 1982.
wjol.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
thefabricator.com
Nucor to add Fives packaging system, tube cutoff at Illinois facility
Steelmaker Nucor Corp. has ordered a packaging system and cutoff from Fives for its Tubular Products facility in Marseilles, Ill. Fives will provide a new Taylor-Wilson packaging system from runout to the distribution of the bundles. It can package tubes from 18 to 80 ft. long with wall thickness up to 5/8 in. and mother tubes up to 12-3/4 in.
starvedrock.media
Early Morning Garage Fire In Streator
A garage in Streator was gutted by fire. Firefighters were called just before 3:30 Tuesday morning to a garage fire at the corner of Hickory and Shabbona Streets. With the garage locked, firefighters had to force their way into the fully engulfed structure. They had the blaze out in about 5 minutes.
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
Piper City restaurant owner wonders how long they can stay in business
PIPER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)- Small-town businesses were hit hard during the pandemic and are hurting even more with inflation. Because of that and a rise in operating costs, the only restaurant in Piper City may close. The owner of Izz Azz, Randi Spiess, has tried everything to help, like turning off the ac and […]
Central Illinois Proud
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
wgnradio.com
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
wvik.org
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
Watch Illinois Man’s Genius Cat Ramp to Rescue Pet from a Tree
You can tell that an Illinois man paid attention in school. A new video shows a ramp he built that helped him rescue their cat from a tree. Based on the video description, this happened a few days ago in Saunemin, Illinois. The lady's cat was stuck up in a tree when her man came to the rescue. Here's how she described this heroic effort:
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Kendall County, IL
Kendall County is one of the top destinations in the country in terms of riverfront activities and outdoor recreational parks. Kendall County is situated within the state of Illinois. Its county seat is Yorkville, but its most populous city is Oswego. The total population of Kendall County is 131,869, per...
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police searching for forgery suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help identify a suspect in a forgery investigation Monday. According to a Normal police Facebook post, the suspect cashed several stolen checks around central Illinois, totaling close to $60,000. The suspect is believed to be related...
Times Gazette
He was dressed like Illinois
A few weeks before Halloween and many years ago, when I was still married to my former husband, he and I and a couple we knew all decided we would celebrate Halloween dressed as the Midwest. At the time, it seemed like a clever idea. I was from Minnesota, my...
Magic in Morris draws large crowd
Magic was welcomed into Morris on Sunday as the Harry-Potter-themed Magic in Morris event was held, with the majority of the downtown businesses offering Harry-Potter-themed gifts, beverages, games, and more. “Magic in Morris drew a great crowd, with people coming from all over the region and out of state, to...
wjol.com
Will County Celebrates Ribbon Cutting at New Renewable Natural Gas Plant
An overhead view of the Will County Renewable Natural Gas Plant, located next to Prairie View Landfill. Plant is second of its kind in Illinois and first in Chicagoland. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant joined Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan and members at a ribbon cutting on Friday, October 21st to celebrate the county’s new Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Plant in Wilmington. The plant will capture and repurpose methane gas emitted from the county-owned Prairie View Landfill, providing a significant source of non-tax revenue for Will County and a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional natural gas.
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
