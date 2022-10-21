Taylor Swift just dropped her highly awaited Midnights album, sending Swifties into an investigative frenzy trying to decode what each and every lyric means. From obsessing over Joe Alywn's co-writing gig on “Sweet Nothing” to trying to spot the Easter eggs in the “Anti-Hero” music video, fans can't stop talking about Tay's new album. But one of the most buzzed-about songs is track 11, "Karma." Since the song's name was unveiled on October 6, Swifties have been wondering if the song is about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Scooter Braun. Now that the song is here and we've endlessly hit replay, are the theories on what the song is about true? Keep scrolling for a possible explanation of Taylor Swift's "Karma" lyrics.

1 DAY AGO