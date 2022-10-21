Read full article on original website
Are Taylor Swift's "Karma" Lyrics About Kanye West and Scooter Braun? Here's What We Know
Taylor Swift just dropped her highly awaited Midnights album, sending Swifties into an investigative frenzy trying to decode what each and every lyric means. From obsessing over Joe Alywn's co-writing gig on “Sweet Nothing” to trying to spot the Easter eggs in the “Anti-Hero” music video, fans can't stop talking about Tay's new album. But one of the most buzzed-about songs is track 11, "Karma." Since the song's name was unveiled on October 6, Swifties have been wondering if the song is about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Scooter Braun. Now that the song is here and we've endlessly hit replay, are the theories on what the song is about true? Keep scrolling for a possible explanation of Taylor Swift's "Karma" lyrics.
Fans Think Taylor Swift's 2021 Princess Diana Revenge Dress Was a 'Midnights' Easter Egg
It's an undisputed fact at this point that Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter Eggs and cryptic clues, right? We all agree there? Good. Because, honestly, if the following theory were about anyone other than Taylor, it would be completely absurd, but since this *is* Taylor "Queen of Secret Encoded Messages That Mean Something Else" Alison Swift, it could actually be a thing.
Penn Badgley Made His TikTok Debut With the Most Unexpected “You” and “Midnights” Crossover
We all know that Joe Goldberg of Netflix’s You loves a greeting. But come season 4, he just might drop the classic “Hello, you” for “It’s me, hi.”. On Monday, the actor made his TikTok debut, incorporating his murderous character from the thriller series in his first video. And in the most unanticipated crossover of the decade (yes, it was that unexpected), Penn *also* pulled inspiration from Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video. The track is from her latest studio album, Midnights.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Make History as “Unholy” Reaches No. 1 on the Charts
It's a great day to be a Sam Smith and Kim Petras stan — the popstars have made history as the first openly transgender and non-binary artists to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This also marks the first time each artist has earned the top spot on the chart, after putting out hits over the years.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Matthew Perry & Valerie Bertinelli kissed while Eddie Van Halen was passed out
Matthew Perry has revealed how he enjoyed a steamy make-out session with Valerie Bertinelli — while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out drunk beside them. The “Friends” star — who goes into great detail about his decades of addiction in his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing” — played Bertinelli’s brother in the short-lived 1990 sitcom “Sydney,” in which she starred as a private eye. “I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage,” he writes. My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she...
Olivia Rodrigo Encourages Fans to Vote in the 2022 Midterms With a Bedazzled Baby Tee
The 2022 midterm elections are just two weeks (!!) away, and celebrities from coast to coast are urging fans to head to the voting booths and make their voice heard. Among them is Olivia Rodrigo — mega superstar and, of course, registered voter — who is using her platform to emphasize the importance of this year’s elections.
Bella Hadid Keeps Warm in a Striped Beanie and Cutout Sweater Dress
It's Bella Hadid's wardrobe world and we're just living in it. And tbh, that's perfectly fine by us, as the supermodel constantly provides us with loads of style inspo as she pushes the boundaries of fashion. Case in point: her latest take cold weather couture which includes a Where's Waldo-inspired beanie and cozy cutout dress.
Emma Chamberlain Posed Cheekily in a Yellow Puffer Vest and Funky Knit Skirt
Emma Chamberlain (style icon, iced coffee aficionado, Louis Vuitton babe, etc) is the best kind of trendsetter because she truly wears whatever the heck she wants — and that's the type of energy we're trying to bring into 2023, TBH. The YouTuber-turned-Fashion-Girly is known for her unexpected style, making...
Sydney Sweeney Wore Khaki Shorts and Combat Boots for Mystery Desert Project
Sydney Sweeney knows how to do glam, but she's also no stranger to being versatile with her fashion choices. The Euphoria actress has hit the red carpet in a crushed velvet mini dress, knockout corset gowns, an Internet-breaking low-rise mini skirt, and even a glitzy Oscar de la Renta moment to accept two (!!) Emmys. She's played around with some fun beauty moments (like Hailey Bieber's glazed donut nails, but with an ombré twist) and even hopped on the re-emerging side-part trend. But Sydney is truly a style chameleon because she's been spending Hot Girl Fall in the world's largest hot desert with a dad-approved wardrobe to match.
