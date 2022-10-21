There’s a scene in the music video for “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights, where Swift is seen writing on a pad of paper. She’s taking notes as one of her alter-egos aggressively points to a chalkboard with the very Swift-ian principle “Everyone will betray you” written on it, so it’s easy to miss a tiny but strange detail on screen: the way student-Swift is holding her pen. The most commonly accepted way of holding a pen or pencil is with one’s thumb and index finger, but that’s not where Swift’s pen is: She’s holding it between her index and middle finger. It’s not an altogether polite question to pose in connection to such an accomplished writer, but seeing it, you might be tempted to ask, “Uh, has this woman ever held a pen before?”

