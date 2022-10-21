Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
Slate
Why Does Taylor Swift Hold Her Pen Like That?
There’s a scene in the music video for “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights, where Swift is seen writing on a pad of paper. She’s taking notes as one of her alter-egos aggressively points to a chalkboard with the very Swift-ian principle “Everyone will betray you” written on it, so it’s easy to miss a tiny but strange detail on screen: the way student-Swift is holding her pen. The most commonly accepted way of holding a pen or pencil is with one’s thumb and index finger, but that’s not where Swift’s pen is: She’s holding it between her index and middle finger. It’s not an altogether polite question to pose in connection to such an accomplished writer, but seeing it, you might be tempted to ask, “Uh, has this woman ever held a pen before?”
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song
John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
Taylor Swift Lets Us Into Her Darkest Dreams On ‘Midnights’
Could you have ever guessed what Taylor Swift’s Midnights would sound like? Since announcing the album in late August, Swift tried out a new rollout strategy: no single, no surprise drop 12 hours later. Instead, it’s been two months of Lynchian TikTok videos unveiling song names and lyric billboards to tide over her increasingly spiraling, clue-hungry fanbase. Midnights could have been anything. After the bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, Swift veered into the woods for the indie-folk-leaning pair Folklore and Evermore, both released in 2020. Then, she returned to her archives for her Fearless and Red re-records, expanding upon her second...
Elle
Taylor Swift Coyly Addresses Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors in Her ‘Midnights’ Lyrics
If there’s a leading man in Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights, it’s definitely Joe Alwyn, who takes center stage in the album’s more positive, romantic tracks. (Alwyn even co-wrote “Sweet Nothing” with her, under his pseudonym William Bowery.) The two have dated for six years now, and in the past year engagement rumors have swirled around every one of their public appearances.
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Taylor Swift Seemingly Calls Out Ex-Boyfriend John Mayer On “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” And Fans On Twitter Are Letting Him Have It
Taylor Swift didn’t hold back on her new record. Her highly anticipated new album Midnights is officially out everywhere today, and one song in particular has fans drawing connections to Taylor’s previous relationship with fellow artist John Mayer. From the 3am edition, which dropped a few hours after...
seventeen.com
Are Taylor Swift's "Karma" Lyrics About Kanye West and Scooter Braun? Here's What We Know
Taylor Swift just dropped her highly awaited Midnights album, sending Swifties into an investigative frenzy trying to decode what each and every lyric means. From obsessing over Joe Alywn's co-writing gig on “Sweet Nothing” to trying to spot the Easter eggs in the “Anti-Hero” music video, fans can't stop talking about Tay's new album. But one of the most buzzed-about songs is track 11, "Karma." Since the song's name was unveiled on October 6, Swifties have been wondering if the song is about Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Scooter Braun. Now that the song is here and we've endlessly hit replay, are the theories on what the song is about true? Keep scrolling for a possible explanation of Taylor Swift's "Karma" lyrics.
Bustle
Taylor Swift’s “Vigilante Shit” May Be Her Revenge Plot Against Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift warned us on her 2010 album Speak Now albm that there is nothing she does better than revenge. Twelve years later, on her new trap-inspired “Vigilante Shit,” Swift is at it again, telling a revenge story for the ages. She teases that she’s been dressing for revenge — and looking great while doing it. “I don't start shit, but I can tell you how it ends,” she sings. “Don’t get sad, get even.” Although she doesn’t name her target (as usual), Swifties think all roads her lead back to Scooter Braun, who bought the masters for Swift’s pre-2019 catalog as part of his deal to acquire her former record label Big Machine — much to the singer’s disapproval.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ has already sold over one million records
Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights‘ has already sold over one million copies in the US. According to data from Luminate (via Rolling Stone), which provides figures for the Billboard charts, Swift has managed to shift 1.2million units after just three days. This marks the first time since...
Is ‘Speak Now’ Taylor Swift’s Next Rerelease? Breaking Down All the ‘Bejeweled’ Clues
Uncovering the clues! Taylor Swift is basking in the success of Midnights — but she might already be gearing up to drop her next rerecorded album. The Grammy winner, 32, broke records with her 10th studio album, which became available on Friday, October 21. A video for lead single "Anti-Hero" was released the same day, […]
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
seventeen.com
Penn Badgley Made His TikTok Debut With the Most Unexpected “You” and “Midnights” Crossover
We all know that Joe Goldberg of Netflix’s You loves a greeting. But come season 4, he just might drop the classic “Hello, you” for “It’s me, hi.”. On Monday, the actor made his TikTok debut, incorporating his murderous character from the thriller series in his first video. And in the most unanticipated crossover of the decade (yes, it was that unexpected), Penn *also* pulled inspiration from Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” music video. The track is from her latest studio album, Midnights.
