San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Man arrested after 2 women are struck by driver, killing 1, in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting

RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday

Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

Suspect in domestic shooting fatally shot by Hayward police after chase

A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning, police said. Events unfolded before 10 a.m. on Gary Drive near Strobridge Elementary School in Hayward and ended with police shooting the suspect as he tried to carjack a vehicle near Interstate Highway 580 and Eden Canyon Road.
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers

DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

Police Seize More Than 1 Ounce Of Methamphetamine In Traffic Stop

PACIFICA (BCN) Police seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they stopped a vehicle in Pacifica Thursday night, police said Friday. A Pacifica police officer stopped the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. because the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect was...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Holy Cross 24, Lafayette 21

LAF_Carasia 14 pass from Davis (Trestik kick), 11:29. HC_Haskins 14 blocked punt return (Ng kick), 01:17. LAF_Steward 31 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:26. LAF_Smith 15 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:32. HC_Shorter 16 pass from Sluka (Ng kick), 04:00. HC LAF. First downs 7 21. Rushes-yards 39-99 37-163 Passing...
LAFAYETTE, CA

