Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Related
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives SF Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday.
SFGate
Man arrested after 2 women are struck by driver, killing 1, in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 47-year-old Hayward man was arrested after allegedly hitting two women, killing one and seriously injuring the other, with a vehicle in San Francisco's Sunset District on Monday morning, according to police. The collision was reported shortly after 10:50 a.m. Monday in the area of 24th Avenue...
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In July Fatal Shooting
RICHMOND (BCN) Richmond police have arrested a suspect found with the gun used to kill a man in July. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed a murder charge Thursday against 37-year-old Bobby Dee Dozier, according to a news release Monday from the Richmond Police Department. Police arrested Dozier...
New details emerge on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion
Insurance fraud is one possible motive police are considering for why someone buried a car in the yard of a Bay Area mansion, officials said.
SFGate
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes in San Francisco Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, causing delays of some commuter trains. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake was centered 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San...
SFGate
Police Arrest Two Men Suspected In Drive-By Shooting Sunday
Concord police have arrested two men they say shot two people Sunday night in a gang-related drive-by shooting. The victims are in the hospital with serious injuries, police said Monday. Officers were called about 10 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Haller Court. The suspects fled in a...
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
MyShake app can alert users before the next earthquake happens
On Tuesday, 95,000 devices got an alert up to 18 seconds before the earthquake hit.
SFGate
Suspect in domestic shooting fatally shot by Hayward police after chase
A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning, police said. Events unfolded before 10 a.m. on Gary Drive near Strobridge Elementary School in Hayward and ended with police shooting the suspect as he tried to carjack a vehicle near Interstate Highway 580 and Eden Canyon Road.
The Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Through court records and newspaper stories, details are coming together about the life of Wesley Brownlee, the man police believe killed at least six men in Stockton and Oakland.
An earthquake just shook the Bay Area. Here's what to know about the obscure Calaveras Fault.
The San Andreas and Hayward faults get all the attention. On Tuesday, the obscure Calaveras Fault made itself known in the Bay Area.
93-year-old Oakland bakery, A Taste of Denmark, permanently closes
It opened just before the Great Depression.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
SFGate
Police Warn Residents Of Phone Scam From Callers Posing As Officers
DANVILLE (BCN) Someone is posing as a Danville Police officer to scam callers, Danville Police Chief Allan Shields warned residents on Monday. Callers are told that they have missed jury duty and that they need to pay a fine or a warrant for their arrest will be issued, Shields said.
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
Award-winning San Francisco restaurant Delfina makes big changes
The much-loved spaghetti pomodoro isn't going anywhere.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
SFGate
Police Seize More Than 1 Ounce Of Methamphetamine In Traffic Stop
PACIFICA (BCN) Police seized more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine when they stopped a vehicle in Pacifica Thursday night, police said Friday. A Pacifica police officer stopped the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. because the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out for his arrest. The suspect was...
As companies face economic uncertainty, office vacancies in San Francisco continue to grow
Experts predict the recovery could take years.
SFGate
Holy Cross 24, Lafayette 21
LAF_Carasia 14 pass from Davis (Trestik kick), 11:29. HC_Haskins 14 blocked punt return (Ng kick), 01:17. LAF_Steward 31 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:26. LAF_Smith 15 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:32. HC_Shorter 16 pass from Sluka (Ng kick), 04:00. HC LAF. First downs 7 21. Rushes-yards 39-99 37-163 Passing...
Comments / 0