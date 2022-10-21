Read full article on original website
Weekly Destiny 2 Raid and Dungeon Schedule
Lockouts on encounter rewards for Legendary gear have been removed for weekly raids and dungeons. This means that Legendary drops in weekly raids and dungeons can be "farmed" for these rewards, or in other words, played repetitively until you acquire the specific loot you are hunting for.
High on Life Hands-On Preview: It Might Be Exactly What the FPS Genre Needs
High on Life, the upcoming comedy first-person shooter from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games, doesn’t take place within the Rick and Morty universe. But it sure seems like it could. It’s got zany and foul-mouthed aliens, fantastical settings, and a sense of humor that’s 100% Roiland – from the interdimensional cable-style animated shorts that act as TV commercials in the High on Live universe to your default talking gun, a pistol named Kenny that sounds exactly like Morty.
Pokemon TCG Sets Are On Sale at Several Retailers Right Now
Some early Black Friday deals are already turning up at the moment, and even Pokemon TCG has been blessed with some new discounts at several retailers. This includes some incredible discounts at Best Buy, where you can get the Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box for just $27.99 (down from $39.99), or the Pokemon GO Premium Collection for just $34.99 (was $49.99), or see even more below.
Aussie Deals: Free DLCs and Dynamic Themes, Price Slashed Halloween Horrorfests and More!
Halloween isn't the biggest of deals in Australia. That said, Halloween actual monetary deals sure as hell are. On your behalf, I've waded through far too many cobweb GIFs and pumpkin stuccoed sites to find all the treats and none of the tricks. Get scrolling to have a ghoulishly good time, well ahead of the actual October 31st holiday.
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and is available to encounter via special 5-Star Raids. Giratina has two formes: its Altered Forme, where it stands on all six legs, and Origin Forme, where it hovers in the air. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can...
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
Back in May when I played Sonic Frontiers for my first preview, I came away with an overall positive first impression, but also a feeling that there was still a good bit of work to be done. The game felt buggy, the performance didn’t feel optimized, and there was a ton of distracting pop-in of objects and obstacles floating around in the sky.
Redfall - Bite Back Trailer
Check out the new trailer for Redfall, the upcoming vampire shooter from Arkane Studios. Redfall is an open-world first-person shooter that can be played either single-player or in online co-op. Play as four vampire hunters working to eliminate the vampires who have taken over Redfall, Massachusetts.
Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum - Gameplay Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for to see gameplay and learn more about Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum, the retro platformer game where you can choose from four playable Kids in this time-traveling adventure, all based on characters from Topps' notorious trading-card series. The...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Newest Monster is a Ghost Puppy
The latest Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet is called Greavard, a ghost puppy that may or may not steal your soul. A cinematic new trailer from The Pokémon Company (below) shows a trainer from the Paldea region's Naranja Academy on a quest to discover the new pocket monster. First passing by Mimikyu and Gengar, who are old news, the trainer finally comes across Greavard.
