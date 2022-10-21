ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeRozan, Vucevic lead way as Bulls beat Celtics 120-102

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 23 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls wiped out a big early deficit to beat the Boston Celtics 120-102 on Monday night. The Bulls went from trailing by 19 in the first quarter with Jayson Tatum...
Numbers Behind Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu's Domination of Celtics

Numbers behind Ayo Dosunmu's domination of Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu's NBA career is young. But already, the Chicago Bulls guard has the makings of a certified Celtics killer. In four games against Boston — three in 2021-22, plus one on Monday night — Dosunmu is...
Ja Morant Splurges On Custom Black & White Diamond Jewelry

Ja Morant spent a few hundred grand on his new pieces. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to have another great season. They were second in the Western Conference last year, and they have the potential to go all the way if they stay healthy. Morant is blossoming into a superstar, and you can’t help but feel like he will be the face of the league in due time.
