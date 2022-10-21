Ja Morant spent a few hundred grand on his new pieces. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to have another great season. They were second in the Western Conference last year, and they have the potential to go all the way if they stay healthy. Morant is blossoming into a superstar, and you can’t help but feel like he will be the face of the league in due time.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO