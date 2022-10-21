Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Big Blue View
Giants-Jaguars, Week 7: Live updates
Neal, Bredeson hurt: The Giants have lost starting right tackle Evan Neal and starting left tackle Ben Bredeson to knee injuries. Both have been ruled out. [FULL STORY]. Jaguars 8, Giants 7: Jacksonville answered with a six-play, 70-yard drive. A Travis Etienne 7-yard run and a two-point conversion made the score 8-7 Jacksonville with 6:58 to play in the first quarter.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/24: Daboll, Love, Thibodeaux post game quotes, more headlines
The final 1:04 of the New York Giants’ 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday had to be the longest, most nerve-wracking 64 seconds any Giants fan has experienced in a very, very long time. It was undoubtedly a sweaty-palms experience for the Giants and their fans. “Good...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/25: Daniel Bellinger surgery, playoff chances, more
Daboll said “I think so” when asked if Bellinger would need surgery. He added that it is too soon to know if Bellinger will be able to return this season. Daboll said Monday afternoon that both Neal and Bredeson are considered week to week. The Giants have to...
Big Blue View
2022 Wide Receiver Cap Hit Rankings
Looking at Cap Hits for 2022 Kenny Golladay is at the top with $21,150,000 cap hit . Davante Adams ($12,180,000) Stefon Diggs ($11,736,000) . how in the world would the team do a contract like this for an avaerage ( now basically worhtless WR). here is my answer. ESPN Fantasy...
Big Blue View
The guy's name whose career was lost to an eye injury was Giants Center Brian Williams
The Giants drafted Williams a Center out of Minnesota in the 1st Rd and for about 5 years he played like a 1st rounder. He was poked in the eye and even though he tried for years, I believe that he is fine now, he never recovered well enough to play again. Briam Wiliams son TE Maxx Williams, a guy that I've been promoting for some time as a preferred Giant signing, is currently on the Arizona practice squad and is coming back from and is close to returning knee injury. He should be signed immediately to fill in for Bellinger.
Big Blue View
Giants injury news: Adoree’ Jackson evaluated with a concussion, Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson ruled out injuries
New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter. Jackson left the field after delivering a hard hit to a Jaguars’ receiver in the middle of the field. The Giants have reported that Jackson is being evaluated for a concussion. Rookie tight...
Big Blue View
BBV pick em week 8.
68 - LTL 10,. OT10 - 8+9, Fizzure 6*+8, mount 7+7. (I'll get there lads, I promise). Bit of a ho-hum week really. Check your scores, get your picks in, have a good week.
Big Blue View
TE Andre Miller returning to Giants, per his agent
The New York Giants are re-signing undrafted rookie tight end Andre Miller to their practice squad, per David Canter, Miller’s agent. A wide receiver at Maine, Miller was impressive in training camp and the preseason with the Giants prior to breaking his forearm during practice. The Giants placed Miller on injured reserve on Aug. 23. They released him from IR with an injury settlement on Sept. 2.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Jaguars: 5 plays that led to victory over Jacksonville
The New York Giants earned another come-from-behind victory on Sunday over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 23-17 win was turbulent at times and downright nail-biting at others. The Giants channeled Super Bowl XXXIV on the final play as cornerback Fabian Moreau tackled wide receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line to end the game and secure the Giants' victory.
Big Blue View
Are we the REAL Kings of the Beasts?
I mean, yesterday we had to take on both the Jaguars AND the Zebras, no? And we still came out victorious. Earlier this year, we defeated the Panthers...then the Bears...and then the Ravens. Next week? The Seahawks, followed soon thereafter by the Lions. And we still have one left with...
Big Blue View
Live reaction! Talking Giants-Jaguars
Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live on the Big Blue View YouTube channel to react to the New York Giants’ Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you miss the live show, watch on YouTube or listen on your favorite podcast app. Listen here!. Subscribe to our...
Big Blue View
More Thoughts
- I think the NYG are really on a terrific run and playing with skill, heart, and confidence. They pick each other up on both sides of the ball and as a team. Can't help being reminded of St. Peter's in the NCAA. It's a scrappy team that is determined to show they belong on the field with anyone.
Big Blue View
Tuesday Giants tidbits: Nick Gates, additional ‘Kudos,’ more
Saquon Barkley is currently the betting favorite to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He is, of course, having a fabulous year and will deserve whatever accolades come his way. For my money, though, a different member of the New York Giants is the one who should be talked about for the ‘Comeback’ award.
Big Blue View
‘Things I think’ after Giants-Jaguars: Insanity rules
6-1? Nobody saw this coming. The Giants, though are 6-1. I think it is impossible at this point not to think they actually are a good football team. Las Vegas oddsmakers didn’t believe it entering Sunday, having made the Giants underdogs to Jacksonville, which entered the game 2-4 and left 2-5.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show: Thoughts on the Jaguars game, what makes a good wide receiver?
The New York Giants won their fourth game in a row, topping the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17 and improving to 6-1 on the season. It wasn’t a perfectly clean win, but the Giants were able to hold off the Jags in the end. While the game followed a familiar script for the Giants, the we saw new aspects of their offense that we haven’t seen before.
Big Blue View
Play-by-play review of final stop by Giants’ defense
The final 1:04 of the New York Giants’ 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday had to be the longest, most nerve-wracking 64 seconds any Giants fan has experienced in a very, very long time. It was undoubtedly a sweaty-palms experience for the Giants and their fans. “Good...
Big Blue View
Is the Giants’ 6-1 record a mirage or the start of something big?
“The worst 6-1 team in the NFL.” Actually, the New York Giants are the only 6-1 team in the NFL. OK, that’s because the 5-1 Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had their byes this week. But until next weekend at least, the Giants trail only the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, who also had their bye this week, in the overall NFL standings.
Big Blue View
Monday Night Football: How to watch Bears-Patriots
On Monday Night Football we get a battle of quarterbacks between the 2021 class. The Chicago Bears, who traded up with the New York Giants to get Justin Fields, vs. Mac Jones and the New England Patriots with an offense co-coordinated by former Giants coach Joe Judge. This will be...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Jaguars: How to watch Week 7 matchup
The 5-1 New York Giants are in Florida Sunday to face the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, stream, or wager on the action. TV: FOX (check 506.sports.com for coverage maps) Announcers: Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter) Radio: SiriusXM...
Comments / 0