Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/23/22
New York Times | David Waldstein: A listless display in Game 3 now has the Yankees a game away from eliminated as they fell 5-0 to the Astros on Saturday. Only one team ever has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a series — not to mention who that was — but it seems very unlikely against a team playing the way that Houston is. The Astros still have yet to lose in the playoffs, having gone 6-0 so far.
So you got crushed by Houston: The Rational Assessment
Hey, no time like the present to try and look at this in as cool-headed a way as possible. Let's be blunt here: You can be as cool, as rational, as analytics-driven as you want to be, and nobody is going to be able to make a convincing case that getting swept by Houston is an acceptable result. It is not.
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part One - The Current State
The season is over. Another year has passed, and how you evaluate it depends on what goal you set at the start of the season. For many Yankees fans, perhaps most, it's Championship or Bust. My formative years were spent with the heights of the Bronx Zoo in 77 and 78, followed by the futile search for glory from 1979 to 1996, so my definition of a good season is maybe a bit lower. Regardless, for me, a process person, the Hot Stove season, from the conclusion of the World Series to Opening Day is, in some ways, the most interesting part of the business.
MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series
With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part 2: Next Season Obligations and the Competitive Balance Tax
Yeah yeah yeah, get to it already. I hear ya. But I think the groundwork needs to be fully laid before I even want to get into the nigh unlimited depth of the free agent market. The Yankees are a bit weird about the Competitive Balance Tax. Don't take my word for it, here's CBS Sports columnist Mike Axisa writing at the trade deadline:
Boone, Cashman and the analytics
Well, I have been saying it from Day 1 of Boones hiring. He is a puppet who has no feel for the game, the ultimate yes man for Cashman and the analytics. The entire season no continuity, no player knows on a daily basis what their job is, who's on 1st, what's on second and I don't know is on 3rd, add this this in, confusion made out the lineup. HORRIBLE! Now that the pain and suffering is over thanks to idiotic analytical decisions, here is the exit door, both of you leave your ID on the table walk through it and do not let the door hit you in the you know where. Oh, by the way take that idiotic number crunching analytic department with you. What a bunch of losers! I wish George was around just to fire Boone after that Saturday night fiasco against the Guardians, what does brainless do once again in the ALCS, brings Schmitt in thinking that he will get different results, did Boone ever look up the meaning of idiot in the dictionary?
Nestor Cortes pulled from ALCS Game 4 with groin injury
In the face of a three games-to-none deficit to the Astros, a long rain delay, a punchless offense, and a dispirited fan base, the Yankees did have one legitimate hope in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. They would be handing the ball to fan favorite Nestor Cortes, who had a surprisingly consistent All-Star season in 2022 and helped save the Yankees’ bacon in the do-or-die Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians. Cortes was terrific on short rest, so there was certainly reason to hope that at the very least, he could keep the Yankees in the game on Sunday night.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/23/22
There’s been plenty of stumbles for the Yankees this year, but after every one there’s been a silver lining on the horizon. If there’s one now, it’s about to get eclipsed — the Yankees are facing a 3-0 deficit to the Houston Astros, and after two close contests they got spanked in their own ballpark. One more loss ends their season short of a World Series berth for the 13th year in a row, and they have to win four straight against a juggernaut that they’ve been unable to solve for years. That’s about as bleak as it gets.
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 176: Good Night, 2022 Yankees
Well, the Yankees’ 2022 season is officially over. For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, the Yankees’ dreams end at the hands of the Houston Astros. Our most recent episode of the podcast prior to now came with the Yankees already facing an 0-2 deficit in the ALCS and heading home to The Bronx to hopefully turn their fortunes. They headed to The Bronx alright, but just like the first two games, the offense failed to show up in Game 3. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo showed some life, but ultimately the team didn’t do enough to survive past Game 4. The season is over.
ALCS Game 4: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros
It all comes down to this for the Yankees. After three mostly listless performances, they will have have to play for their season today in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros. Trailing 3-0, the Yankees will have to do something that only ever been done...
ALCS Game 3 Player of the Game: No
As the Yankees have gone along in this year’s playoffs, we’ve been handing out a Player of the Game for every single game, win or loss. Obviously in the wins, there’s usually more than one person who had a performance worthy of note. Even in the losses, there’s usually been at least one guy who’s helped keep the Yankees in things. Prior to yesterday, all of the Yankees’ losses had gone down to the wire, and there’s always still been a performance worthy of highlighting.
Yankees announce ALCS Game 4 lineup
The Yankees have known that any hope of a World Series appearance would require a rematch with Houston for some time, but they probably didn’t expect to start 0-3 against them. Nevertheless that’s where they are, and now they face the prospect of needing four straight wins in order to keep their season alive. That’s as daunting a task as you could ask for, but it only becomes possible if they take it one game at a time.
The Yankees sure do make it hard to remain optimistic
I try really, really hard to be optimistic when it comes to sports. On account of some things I’ve talked about on this site in the past, optimism doesn’t exactly come easy to me, so it really does take a concerted effort on my part to remain hopeful each season. I’ve been a writer for this site since last year’s trade deadline, and I’ve purposely tried to make sure that my content remained as positive as possible — I tried defending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s defense in the early-going (boy was I wrong), and I tried to create some narrative magic around this team on a couple occasions. In fact, I think the most negative thing I’ve written this year was when I compared this team’s second half to a Marx Brothers farce.
ALCS Game 3 Reactions: Houston embarrasses Yanks in their own backyard
Margin of error. It’s a Helluva thing. The coin comes up heads, so to speak, and that’s it. That’s the entire difference. Well, the good news is that in Game 3 of the ALCS, the margin of error wasn’t what (solely) crushed the Yankees. Instead, offensive incompetence was the villain du jour (as it has been throughout this entire series), although margin of error conspired with staggeringly poor defensive timing to help put the dagger in the Yankees in Game 3, and likely in the ALCS.
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The past week saw the Yankees narrowly avert an upset at the hands of the Guardians, only to get soundly defeated in a sweep thanks to Houston. It was an eye-opening, humbling, and frustrating loss all around, punctuated by moments where the game could have easily been in their grasp followed by the eventual failure to capitalize. The Astros, to their credit, bent but never broke and took everything that the Yankees gave them in return and ran with it. Just like that, the Yankees’ season is over and we’re left to pick up the pieces mentally on a year that was filled with so many questions.
Arizona Fall League Update: Week 3
The third week of play has finished in the desert, as a plethora of young players get extra reps to augment their 2022 seasons. Among them, of course, are several Yankee farmhands. First baseman T.J. Rumfield continues to play well, with his name gracing the offensive leaderboards throughout the Arizona...
MLB Playoff Roundup: Phillies rally for commanding 3-1 series lead
While the Yankees were getting lambasted in their ALCS matchup against the Astros, the NLCS had some drama worth following. The Phillies and Padres have gone back and forth through the first three games with Philadelphia holding the 2-1 advantage entering Game 4, but things went off the rails right away.
Yankees and Astros to begin ALCS Game 4 in a rain delay
The Yankees and Astros were scheduled to play the fourth game of this ALCS at 7:07pm ET, but for the third time during this Yankee playoff run, weather will come into play. With about an hour to first pitch, the league communicated that the game will not start on time, and that the forecast will be assessed again around 7:
The inertia of the Yankees
The Yankees’ 2022 season is over. We have an entire winter to get through everything that went wrong with this team this season, to speculate on what if any free agent moves will be made. We’ll even have time to break down exactly the ways that Brian Cashman’s offseason strategy completely backfired: Josh Donaldson’s bat completely disappeared and he’s under contract for another season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ben Rortvedt didn’t play a single game, and with all due respect to Lou Trivino, the trade deadline was a bust.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Johnny Damon tries to offer hope for the Yankees
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 postseason is underway, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
