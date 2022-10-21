Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Businesses in the Toledo Area: Fall 2022
The Rossford flower shop Urban Flowers recently opened a new shop, Planted, in downtown Toledo. The location, which opened in August, offers a more intimate shopping experience with all the fun products you’ve come to expect — handmade gifts, exquisite pottery and, of course, a beautiful selection of plants! Planted by Urban Flowers, 118 S. Superior St. 419-666-3990. Urbanflowersonline.com.
sent-trib.com
B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120
During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
1051thebounce.com
Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience
Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
Pet costume contest benefits Toledo Humane Society
MAUMEE, Ohio — Trick-or-treat has really gone to the dogs. If you thought Halloween costumes were just for kids, or even just for humans, a lot of costumed pets had a surprise in store for you Saturday. Three Dog Bakery, the pet treat company with locations in Toledo and...
bgindependentmedia.org
Largest mural in the country completed along the Maumee in Toledo
The Glass City River Wall (GCRW), has been completed, making it the largest mural in the United States and a welcoming visual to the gateway of Toledo. The project was spearheaded by Urban Sight, along with partners, ADM and Tnemec Company, Inc. Located at the ADM grain facility on the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Plans for downtown library expansion back on track
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Wood County District Public Library is turning its gaze back to its future building needs. At Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Library Director Michael Penrod discussed the need to relaunch the library’s plans for renovation and expansion. The pandemic, he...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG residents start reimagining
Bowling Green residents got the opportunity to start thinking about the future of downtown on Thursday. A community feedback session, held at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, was the second such session this week and is part of the city’s Downtown Forward program. The city is partnering with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development in the effort as part of the CRD’s Reimagining Rural Regions – or R3 – program.
bgindependentmedia.org
Veteran educator questions the transparency of BG levy campaign
As an educator with 40+ years of teaching experience and someone who has worked on a few school levy campaigns, I know the value of updated and safe learning environments for students, staff, and community. As such, I can’t recall ever voting against a school levy. However, at the current time, it’s very unlikely I will support the Bowling Green School’s high school levy.
getnews.info
Premium Dog and Puppy Training in Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH – Glass City K9 LLC is a dog training company based in Toledo, OH. The company’s vision is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and also improves the quality of life of the dog. The team is BBB A+ rated company.
WTOL-TV
Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station
MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
Health experts remind parents of their ABC's when it comes to safe sleep
TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Safe Infant Sleep Awareness Month. Vanessa Ladriyé is a health educator with the Toledo Lucas County Health Department. She asks parents to remember their ABC's. "'A' is alone, 'B' is back and 'C' in an empty crib at all times, meaning there should...
13abc.com
Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
13abc.com
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
sent-trib.com
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
sent-trib.com
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
ocj.com
Moving forward after HPAI confirmed in Ohio
In September, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Ohio. The virus was detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a 3 million-bird commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. HPAI has since been found in backyard flocks in Allen, Williams, Portage, and Summit counties. The positive detections...
