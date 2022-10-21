Zion and Paolo Impress, Fun Bad NBA Teams, McCaffrey to the 49ers, Plus Seth Wickersham on the NFL vs. Dan Snyder

Read full article on original website
The Ringer
NFL, NBA, and MLB Roundup. Plus, New Releases and Mailbag.
This week, Mike and Jesse discuss the weekend of NFL games, and what to do with struggling legendary QBs (5:01). Then, they talk about some NBA rookie standouts (22:54) and the MLB playoffs (31:58). Later they go through some new and upcoming product releases and answer your mailbag questions (39:17).
The Ringer
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: The Cardiac Giants. The New York Giants are the Dillon Panthers right now....
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season
The old guard’s struggles continued in Week 7 as Tom Brady’s Bucs and Aaron Rodgers’s Packers fell to 3-4 after dropping games to underdogs. Christian McCaffrey’s debut with the 49ers ended in a rout at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. And to wrap things up, Matt Eberflus outcoached Bill Belichick, guiding the Bears to a victory in rainy New England on Monday Night Football. Follow along with The Ringer’s coverage of NFL Week 7 below:
The Ringer
Bears-Patriots Preview
JJ and Raheem open by previewing the 2022 World Series and the Phillies’ improbable run. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bears and the Patriots and making their picks. Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer. Producer: Stefan Anderson.
The Ringer
Are Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady Just Down, or Are They Out?
The Packers and Buccaneers came into the 2022 season with a wide range of outcomes on the table. Both had concerns on paper, of course: Green Bay lost Davante Adams during the offseason and didn’t really try to replace him; Tampa Bay lost Alex Cappa (free agency), Ryan Jensen (injury), and Rob Gronkowski and Ali Marpet (retirement), all of whom contributed to the offense’s ability to run a downfield passing attack and operate effectively. But both teams had future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and both entered the regular season as the betting favorites to win the NFC, with the Buccaneers in first and the Packers right behind them. MVP-level quarterback play can solve a lot of issues.
The Ringer
Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks and Cowboys Making Moves in the NFC
While the Kansas City Chiefs put on a dominant display against the San Francisco 49ers last week, it wasn’t enough to knock the idle Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles from the top two spots in our power rankings heading into Week 8. But just because there’s no change at the very top doesn’t mean there isn’t movement, and the rest of the NFL continues to fluctuate week to week. The Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, and Las Vegas Raiders all jumped up at least four spots this week, while the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue a slow and steady descent to the depths of mediocrity.
The Ringer
A Bad Night at Gillette as Questions Loom Over the Pats QBs
(0:15) Brian tries to make sense of a bizarre night at Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots got thumped by the Bears and Mac Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe. (22:00) He discusses the loss and the QB controversy further with former Patriots running back James White. (43:00) Brian ends with a few listener calls on the Pats game and his thoughts on the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls.
The Ringer
Halftime Entertainment
Bill Simmons wants to make a change to halftime shows. Big Senate Races, the TB12 Primary, and a First Look at Ben Smith’s Semafor. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and guessing the Strained-Pun Headline. ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Ant-Man’ Trailer Reactions. The Midnight Boys...
The Ringer
Russell Westbrook Is Shooting the Lakers in the Foot
Russell Westbrook is a washed-up bricklayer who needs to be traded immediately for the Los Angeles Lakers to have any chance of saving their season. It’s been only three games, but the Lakers are winless and their schedule doesn’t ease up over the next month. Westbrook isn’t the only problem, but he’s by far their biggest and most glaring one.
The Ringer
Bears Need More Games Like This, Bulls Need to Defend, and What to Do With Pat Williams
The Full Go returns on a night of Chicago sports dominance over the Boston area (shout-out to Bill Simmons) as the Bears beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football, and the Bulls beat the Celtics. Jason begins the show discussing the Bears’ victory over the Pats (12:21). Win or lose, all Bears fans want to see is this kind of progress with Justin Fields. Next, Jason recaps the Bulls’ win over the Celtics before going in on Patrick Williams, who is looking more and more like a bust (28:18). Jason and producer Tony Gill look over the 2020 NBA draft class and decide which player they would take over Williams with the no. 4 pick that year (56:54). Also, Jason congratulates Tony on his recent wedding!
The Ringer
Yankees Swept in ALCS, Danny Comes Up Clutch, and Jets Squeak by Broncos
(10:10) — GIANTS: Behind Daniel Jones’s late-game magic, the Giants jump out to 6-1 with a win over the Jaguars. (12:27) — JETS: Despite a barrage of injuries, the Jets are now 5-2 after their win over Denver. (15:47) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ returns to Spotify Live...
The Ringer
Can James Harden and the Sixers Evolve, With Mo Dakhil
Kyle and Seerat are joined by Mo Dakhil from The Athletic and they begin their conversation by examining the surprisingly strong starts by both the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies and how coaching staffs prepare for other teams so early in the season. They then dive deep into the 76ers universe, dissect James Harden’s performances so far this year, and take a look at how Philadelphia can maximize its size advantage moving forward (21:33). They end the pod by reviewing the new Taylor Swift album, Midnights (58:21).
The Ringer
“It was a FOUL! Keepers Never get any PROTECTION!” The Football Fill-In
We are BACK with another Football Fill-In! This week we have the legend Tubes and as always Mr. Mark Goldbridge! Chelsea vs United, what could go wrong?. We talk about the Lloris and Wilson collision and Ronaldo walking down the tunnel before the final whistle!. We also have the usual...
The Ringer
NFL Week 8 Bets, Previewing the World Series, and a Tuesday NBA Parlay
This week the East Coast Bias boys recap Monday night’s matchup between the Patriots and Bears (1:00) before discussing what kind of boost the Colts can expect from starting Sam Ehlinger (8:00). Then, they share their favorite bets for Week 8 (13:00) and their picks for the World Series (24:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out a parlay for Tuesday’s NBA slate (28:00).
The Ringer
Ryen Russillo on the Lakers’ and 76ers’ Slow Starts
Logan and Raja are joined by Ryen Russillo in his Real Ones debut to discuss Westbrook and the Lakers’ early-season struggles (2:00). Later, they unpack the 76ers’ issues after they also fell to 0-3 on the season (30:10). Things come to a close as they quickly examine the early success of Kristaps Porzingis, the Jazz, and the Trail Blazers (42:00).
The Ringer
The Colts’ Rent-A-QB Era Is Over
The Indianapolis Colts had a brilliant concept: What if they didn’t have to do the whole “quarterback development” thing? What if they could fast-forward through the trial and error (lots of errors) of scouting and developing young QBs, avoiding the possibility of draft busts? What if they could have quality QBs without having to wait for them to grow up? By acquiring veteran passers with an established history of success, the Colts figured they could compete year in and year out, skipping over some of the ugliest eras of struggling NFL franchises.
The Ringer
Bengals Back, Trusting the 49ers, Brady’s Misleading Stats, and Micah Parsons’s MVP Case With Peter Schrager, Plus CFB Top 12 Rankings
Russillo gives out his five most important things from NFL Week 7 (0:39), before he is joined by NFL Network and Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager to discuss things to watch ahead of the NFL trade deadline, a disappointing NFC, “What is going on with the Rams?,” another grisly loss for the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers criticism, the 6-1 Giants, Micah Parsons’s MVP candidacy, and more (11:23). Next, Ryen shares his rankings for the top 12 teams in college football (50:33), before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:44).
The Ringer
Week 7 Recap: Chiefs Pull Away From the Niners, Seahawks Are Atop the NFC West, and the Bengals Offense Is Back
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss the Chiefs’ win over the Niners(2:35). Then, Nora and Steven pick their winners and losers for the week, including the Seahawks, Bengals, Colts, and more (23:53). Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz. Guest: Ben Solak. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely.
