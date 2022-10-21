ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva home sells for $17M in second-priciest deal ever

Chicago’s high-end second homeowner haven Lake Geneva, Wisconsin notched its second-priciest residential sale of all-time, short of only the mansion sold earlier this year right next door. A more than century-old lakefront home, known as Villa Hortensia, changed hands for $17 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. The 1906-built home...
AmCap picks up suburban Chicago shopping center for $19M

There’s a shopping spree for shopping centers in the Chicago area. AmCap, the Connecticut-based private equity real estate firm acquired the 107,000-square-foot Liberty Square, which features a 54,500-square-foot Jewel-Osco grocery store, in the northwest suburb Wauconda for $18.7 million from Broad Reach Retail Partners, according to Lake County records. Broad Reach bought the property for $14.1 million in 2017.
