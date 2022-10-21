ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crusaders pick up another win dismantling Rose Hill 29-7… now comes the post season

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington Crusaders secured the fourth seed in the Class 4A – West playoffs with a big 29-7 win at Rose Hill Friday evening. The win improved Wellington’s record to 5-3 and earned itself a date with Winfield next week to start the Class 4A postseason. The Vikings lost to Augusta 21-20 Friday to fall to 1-7.
WELLINGTON, KS

