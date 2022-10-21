Read full article on original website
Sunday feature: A paved road to Worden Park appears to top a lengthy ‘wish’ list
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Legend has it that rock band guitarist Kerry Livgren, who wrote the song “Dust in the Wind” for the group “Kansas,” got his inspiration while attending his daughter’s softball game at Worden Park. Ok, that’s a lie. That...
Crusaders pick up another win dismantling Rose Hill 29-7… now comes the post season
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The Wellington Crusaders secured the fourth seed in the Class 4A – West playoffs with a big 29-7 win at Rose Hill Friday evening. The win improved Wellington’s record to 5-3 and earned itself a date with Winfield next week to start the Class 4A postseason. The Vikings lost to Augusta 21-20 Friday to fall to 1-7.
Wellington boys cross country team qualifies for state for 2nd consecutive year
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow – Last year, it was a trivia question that had people scratching their heads. When was the last time a Wellington cross-country team qualified for State? The answer then: 1989. This year the question is easy: last year. Next year the answer will be...
