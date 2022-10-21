ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Landscapers Dig Up 'Suspicious' Object In Residential Backyard

Landscapers began working on a project at a residential property in Atherton on Thursday morning when they came across something entirely unexpected . According to CNN , the landscapers found a whole car buried nearly five feet underneath the backyard around 8:50 a.m. The current homeowner was unaware of the cars existence as police detailed it to have been buried there since the 1990s.

"The vehicle was possibly buried sometime in the 1990’s and was buried approximately 4 – 5 feet into the ground. There were unused bags of concrete throughout the vehicle. The vehicle was buried before the current homeowner occupied the home," The Atherton Police Department detailed in a press release.

CNN mentioned that the car was investigated for "possible human remains" and cadaver dogs were called to the scene to confirm this hypothesis.

"Due to the unknown nature of why the vehicle was buried, cadaver dogs were called to the scene . The cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains. The San Mateo Crime Lab was contacted and sent technicians to assist with excavating the vehicle. Excavation is ongoing and at this time, no human remains have been located," the release continued.

Police continue to search for a motive for the burial as they investigate the contents of the car.

