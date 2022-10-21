ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Bird flu detected in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities identified the presence of bird flu in waterfowl in Jefferson County, according to a news release Friday from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. This month marks the first time the virus has been detected in wild birds in Kentucky since May....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Sara B

The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave

Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Outsider.com

Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO

It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
buildingindiana.com

Health Tech Startup Creating 175 Jobs

RxLightning, a health technology company, announced plans to expand in southern Indiana, designating New Albany as the startup’s headquarters and creating up to 175 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “As a state, Indiana is committed to cultivating innovators and fostering entrepreneurs, and the results are telling,”...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Government Technology

Clark County, Ind., Debuts New Voting Tech Ahead of Elections

(TNS) — Voters attended a session Wednesday about Clark County's new voting technology for Election Day on Nov. 8. The event was at the Clark County Government building and was put on by Clark County Clerk Susan Popp to try to educate residents about local elections. When voters arrived...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers

CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Walgreens to close several Louisville locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kilroy victory group hosts first annual military vehicle show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kilroy victory group hosted the first annual “military vehicle show and swap meet” Friday morning. Running until Sunday at the Bullitt County fairgrounds, the event showed off some of the historic vehicles during World War 2 and the Vietnam War. Active military and...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy