Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Bird flu detected in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal authorities identified the presence of bird flu in waterfowl in Jefferson County, according to a news release Friday from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. This month marks the first time the virus has been detected in wild birds in Kentucky since May....
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Remains found in 2004 in Monroe County identified as Kentucky man
A turkey hunter found the remains in May 2004 and despite several attempts to identify the person, a match was never found — until last week.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
WLKY.com
Firefighters respond to major brush fire in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Several area fire departments were called in to battle a brush fire in Bullitt County. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening, firefighters responded to a fire on Pryor Valley Road in Shepherdsville. Smoke could be seen well above the trees before the blaze was controlled. Departments...
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut Cave
Exterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State HospitalExterior of Lakeland Asylum, or Central State Hospital | Image credits: Historic Louisville Weebly. E.P. Tom Sawyer Park was once the home to The Lakeland Mental Asylum. The park is now like any park, a significant 550-acre outside of Louisville. The perfect place to go for a walk, play with your kids, and enjoy the warm summer days. However, this park was not always a pleasant place to visit, and still, many report hearing voices, seeing apparitions, or the feeling of being watched.
Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO
It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
Select Golden Arches Will Start Selling ‘Krispy’ Donuts in Kentucky
What could be the best food news I have ever talked about, I woke up this morning, got on social media, and found the most delicious tidbit, yet. Plus, it has to do with Kentucky. In the past, McDonald's gave us the Pull-Apart Donts that are actually very good. But,...
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
Wave 3
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
Report: Internet providers offer Louisville residents unequal speeds for similar prices
Reporters for The Markup found that U.S. households in poorer neighborhoods are given worse deals than those in wealthier areas.
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
buildingindiana.com
Health Tech Startup Creating 175 Jobs
RxLightning, a health technology company, announced plans to expand in southern Indiana, designating New Albany as the startup’s headquarters and creating up to 175 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “As a state, Indiana is committed to cultivating innovators and fostering entrepreneurs, and the results are telling,”...
Government Technology
Clark County, Ind., Debuts New Voting Tech Ahead of Elections
(TNS) — Voters attended a session Wednesday about Clark County's new voting technology for Election Day on Nov. 8. The event was at the Clark County Government building and was put on by Clark County Clerk Susan Popp to try to educate residents about local elections. When voters arrived...
leoweekly.com
As Winter Nears, Restaurant Stress Is About More Than COVID
Here comes another winter, the third since the global pandemic started early in 2020, and – talking mostly about the restaurant, food and drink scene here – where in the heck are we?. For a lot of us, things are feeling pretty good. Sure, quite a few of...
WLKY.com
Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers
CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
wdrb.com
Fashion Encore event in Louisville to fund projects helping children, families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need. The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
WLKY.com
Walgreens to close several Louisville locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Several Walgreens locations are set to close across Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Four Walgreens in Louisville will be closing in November, Kris Lathan, senior PR strategist at Walgreens confirmed Friday. The pharmacies and closing dates are:. 200 E. Broadway on Nov. 17;. 700...
Wave 3
Kilroy victory group hosts first annual military vehicle show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kilroy victory group hosted the first annual “military vehicle show and swap meet” Friday morning. Running until Sunday at the Bullitt County fairgrounds, the event showed off some of the historic vehicles during World War 2 and the Vietnam War. Active military and...
Comments / 0