Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Meet Rishi Sunak, the UK’s new prime minister

Former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s new prime minister after being chosen on Monday to lead the governing Conservative Party. He will try to shore up a reeling economy that’s sliding toward recession.
Protests in Sudan a year after military coup

Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan have marked the one-year anniversary of a military coup in their country by taking to the streets and calling for a transition to civilian rule. The government responded to the protests with tear gas and by blocking the internet. Host Marco Werman spoke to Kholood Khair, the founding director of Confluence Advisory, a think tank based in Khartoum, who joined the show from Morocco.
China’s Xi Jinping flexes power as Party Congress wraps up

During a week of highly choreographed pageantry, there were few surprises at China's Communist Party meeting. But a few unscripted moments spoke volumes. The World’s China correspondent Rebecca Kanthor has been watching closely.
The fight for the evangelical vote in Brazil

Evangelicals now make up a third of Brazil’s population. And their votes could be decisive in this weekend's tight presidential election. Michael Fox reports from southern Brazil on the role Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, is playing in bringing out evangelical voters.
Belarusian opera star in the US

Baritone Ilya Silchukov was the lead soloist at the State Opera Bolshoi in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. He lived a privileged and comfortable life in his homeland. But he gave it all up after speaking out against the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The singer tells host Marco Werman how he is restarting his international career from his new home in the US.
Drone sightings raise Russian espionage concerns in Norway

A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.

