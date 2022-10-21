Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin humiliated as Russia loses scores of Ka-52 helicopters & Zelensky prepares to retake Kherson
VLADIMIR Putin has been left humiliated as British intelligence shows Russia has lost more than a quarter of its 90 Ka-52 attack helicopters. The UK's Ministry of Defence said: "There have been at least 23 verified losses of Russia’s Ka-52 HOKUM attack helicopter in Ukraine since the invasion. "Russian...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘increasingly fears attacks by anti-war Russian saboteurs’
Russia’s leadership is increasingly concerned by acts of sabotage carried out against key infrastructure by its own citizens opposing the war in Ukraine, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. The Kremlin will be alarmed that domestic opposition has built to a point where anti-war groups are commiting acts...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘Heaviest of battles’ ahead in Kherson, says Kyiv
Russians are ‘replenishing, strengthening’ in Kherson says adviser to Zelenskiy; Biden and Sunak reaffirm commitment to Ukraine
World
Meet Rishi Sunak, the UK’s new prime minister
Former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s new prime minister after being chosen on Monday to lead the governing Conservative Party. He will try to shore up a reeling economy that’s sliding toward recession.
World
Protests in Sudan a year after military coup
Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan have marked the one-year anniversary of a military coup in their country by taking to the streets and calling for a transition to civilian rule. The government responded to the protests with tear gas and by blocking the internet. Host Marco Werman spoke to Kholood Khair, the founding director of Confluence Advisory, a think tank based in Khartoum, who joined the show from Morocco.
World
China’s Xi Jinping flexes power as Party Congress wraps up
During a week of highly choreographed pageantry, there were few surprises at China's Communist Party meeting. But a few unscripted moments spoke volumes. The World’s China correspondent Rebecca Kanthor has been watching closely.
World
The fight for the evangelical vote in Brazil
Evangelicals now make up a third of Brazil’s population. And their votes could be decisive in this weekend's tight presidential election. Michael Fox reports from southern Brazil on the role Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, is playing in bringing out evangelical voters.
World
Belarusian opera star in the US
Baritone Ilya Silchukov was the lead soloist at the State Opera Bolshoi in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. He lived a privileged and comfortable life in his homeland. But he gave it all up after speaking out against the authoritarian regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The singer tells host Marco Werman how he is restarting his international career from his new home in the US.
World
Drone sightings raise Russian espionage concerns in Norway
A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.
Comments / 0