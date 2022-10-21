Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Edward Norton — Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, and Conservationist — Joins Aurora Solar’s Speaker Lineup for Empower 2022, a Premier Virtual Event for the Solar Community
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Aurora Solar, a cloud-based platform creating a future of solar for all by powering industry professionals to make solar simple and predictable, today announced Edward Norton as a keynote speaker at its third annual Empower event. In addition to being a Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee, Norton has participated in numerous solar advocacy efforts over the past 25+ years and serves as US Board President of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT), which operates a range of programs where solar plays an important role in helping protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221023005119/en/ In support of the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, Aurora Solar will donate five dollars for every person who registers for Empower 2022, up to $25,000, and will match donations, up to an additional $25,000, made to this cause through the Aurora/MWCT GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/2ed85acf (Photo: Business Wire)
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Strong earthquake in Philippines causes injuries, shuts international airport
A magnitude 6.4 quake, triggered by movement in a local fault, rocked a large swath of the northern Philippines and injured at least 26 people.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix worries about China future
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean computer chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday it might be forced to sell its manufacturing operations in China if a U.S. crackdown on exports of semiconductor technology and manufacturing equipment to China intensifies. SK Hynix’s chief marketing officer, Kevin Noh, raised those concerns during a conference call on Wednesday after the company reported its operating profit dropped 60% in the last quarter from 2021, a decline it blamed on a deteriorating business environment. Global inflation amplified by Russia’s war on Ukraine and rising interest rates imposed by central banks to counter surging prices have slowed consumer spending on the kinds of high-tech products requiring computer chips. SK Hynix and other semiconductor makers are also navigating new U.S. restrictions on exports of advanced semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China. Such limits were in part imposed to prevent use of American advanced technology in China’s military development. SK Hynix said this month that the U.S. Department of Commerce granted the company a one-year exemption from such requirements, allowing it to provide equipment and other supplies to its Chinese factories making memory chips.
World
Co-owner of Red Bull dies
In its country of origin, Thailand, Red Bull is known as Krating Daeng, literally translated as a “red bull.” As host Marco Werman explains, what began as a stimulant for sleepy truck drivers became a global phenomenon through a partnership between the late Dietrich Mateschitz and a Thai businessman.
Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to sell its Russian assets to a local investor, the Russian ministry of industry and trade said Wednesday, becoming the latest automaker to exit since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine. "Mercedes-Benz intends to sell its shares in Russian subsidiaries to a local investor," Avtodom, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.
World
Israeli raid leaves 5 Palestinians dead in West Bank
Israel conducted a raid against an armed Palestinian group in the occupied West Bank. The raid left 5 Palestinians, including one militant, dead in the old city of Nablus. The fighting raises new questions about stability in the region. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with journalist Fatima Abdelkarim about the fighting and its consequences.
World
Political violence rocks Brazil election
Brazil is just days away from holding a run-off election between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This election season has been marred by political violence. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science, about the violence and the factors behind it.
World
Fast fashion causing environmental disaster in Chile’s Atacama Desert
The Atacama Desert has, for years, been home to mountains upon mountains of discarded clothing, made in places like China or Bangladesh — passing through Europe, Asia or the US — before arriving in Chile. An estimated 100,000 tons of old clothes have accumulated there, in the backyards of poor, local communities. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the desert, where a recent fire caused an environmental disaster.
World
US DOJ charges Chinese agents
US authorities said yesterday that they have charged Chinese nationals in three separate investigations over spying activities in the United States. Host Marco Werman speaks about the cases with former Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao, who says that, for Chinese nationals living in the US, surveillance and intimidation by China is a commonplace threat.
World
China’s Xi Jinping flexes power as Party Congress wraps up
During a week of highly choreographed pageantry, there were few surprises at China's Communist Party meeting. But a few unscripted moments spoke volumes. The World’s China correspondent Rebecca Kanthor has been watching closely.
World
The fight for the evangelical vote in Brazil
Evangelicals now make up a third of Brazil’s population. And their votes could be decisive in this weekend's tight presidential election. Michael Fox reports from southern Brazil on the role Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, is playing in bringing out evangelical voters.
World
Britain’s new prime minister strikes a somber note on first day
Ten Downing Street in London has yet another new occupant. Rishi Sunak met with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace this morning, making his appointment as Britain's new prime minister official. Sunak will be the fifth leader of the United Kingdom in the last six years. As The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports, Sunak takes over at a challenging time.
World
A leadership dispute flares in Cayuga Nation amid evictions, arrests and demolitions
Cayuga Lake is the longest of central New York's glacial Finger Lakes. It was August in the Finger Lakes region of western New York, and Leanna Young said the corn in the vegetable garden had been coming in well. She and her community grew it for food and for ceremonial...
World
Protests in Sudan a year after military coup
Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan have marked the one-year anniversary of a military coup in their country by taking to the streets and calling for a transition to civilian rule. The government responded to the protests with tear gas and by blocking the internet. Host Marco Werman spoke to Kholood Khair, the founding director of Confluence Advisory, a think tank based in Khartoum, who joined the show from Morocco.
World
Ukraine war disrupts efforts to stop global uptick in polio
Before the war began earlier this year in Ukraine, health officials were on a major campaign to vaccinate children for polio. Vaccination rates for polio had gone up from 60 to 80% in recent years. But displacement caused by the war has disrupted the program, and polio cases are beginning to rise. Levi Bridges reports on growing concerns about the spread of polio, a disease once thought to be all but eradicated.
World
Drone sightings raise Russian espionage concerns in Norway
A series of drone incidents near critical infrastructure, like oil refineries and airports, in Norway are a growing cause for alarm in the NATO-allied country. Some say they could be part of Russian efforts to spy on the country, and even a tactic of psychological warfare. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to Bruno Oliveira Martins, a senior researcher at the Peace Research Institute Oslo, who says the country has known about the threat posed by drones for years, but has done little to prepare.
Comments / 0