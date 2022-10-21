Read full article on original website
Candiace Dillard Bassett Receives Criticism Over Recent Comment About Gizelle Bryant
Gizelle Bryant has officially lost her friendship with Candiace Dillard Bassett. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is in the hot seat with Candiace Dillard Bassett. The issue is Gizelle told Candiace that Chris Bassett made her feel uncomfortable. And this allegedly took place during last season’s reunion. According to Gizelle, Chris approached her wanting to talk. They had a conversation in her dressing room. But Gizelle didn’t like this because Chris is a married man. So she had concerns about the optics. And she also told Robyn Dixon that Chris had been drinking. She felt like Chris was just trying to see if she’d be open to advances he never made. This didn’t sit well with Candiace. At this point, Gizelle is “dead” to her.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Georgia once faced foreclosure
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s mansion in Alpharetta, Ga., once faced foreclosure but the debt was eventually settled, according to records exclusively obtained by Page Six. In 2014, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, now 44, was sent a fieri facias letter, which threatens that a state officer — usually a sheriff — may “take control of a piece of property and sell it in order to satisfy the owner’s debt or tax obligations.” The lien owed at the time was $10,567.67. Zolciak-Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, had been living in their lavish home for just two years. Real estate records show that the more than...
LHHATL Recap: Erica Slams Shekinah & Meda + Yandy & Cousin Make Peace with Samantha
On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” the cast continues their time in Las Vegas. Erica is upset that Safaree was at Karlie and Spice’s video shoot and she wasn’t given a heads-up ahead of time. This leads to her clashing with Meda and a back-and-forth ensues once Meda confirms Safaree has a new boo. Erica also has a heated moment with Shekinah after she accuses Erica of still caring about her ex-husband. They nearly come to blows too.
‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Simone & Contessa Call out Anila for Robbery Theories
On the latest episode of “Married to Medicine,” the ladies don’t waste any time when it comes to breaking down all of the rumors. Quad is offended that she’s been accused of sleeping with her married contractor. She says this never happened. She took a lie detector test to prove her innocence. After Toya points out that it also wasn’t okay to accuse her of sleeping with her neighbor either, Quad admits this was also wrong. However, this does nothing to end the iciness between her and Toya. In fact, Toya claps back at Quad with receipts of her own.
Dr. Simone Whitmore Isn’t Impressed by Quad Webb’s Lie Detector Test + Says She’s a Fraud
Dr. Simone Whitmore isn’t feeling Quad Webb’s accusations about Toya Bush-Harris. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb may have made some controversial accusations about Toya Bush-Harris but she was also hit with some herself. In fact, Quad was not happy about being accused of sleeping with her contractor. The issue is he happens to be married with children. Plus, the rumor also traveled because people had questions about her finances. Quad thought that it was Toya who spread the rumor to the group. However, Dr. Simone Whitmore revealed that she is the one who brought the gossip back to the cast. She happens to share a mutual friend with the contractor.
