Gizelle Bryant has officially lost her friendship with Candiace Dillard Bassett. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is in the hot seat with Candiace Dillard Bassett. The issue is Gizelle told Candiace that Chris Bassett made her feel uncomfortable. And this allegedly took place during last season’s reunion. According to Gizelle, Chris approached her wanting to talk. They had a conversation in her dressing room. But Gizelle didn’t like this because Chris is a married man. So she had concerns about the optics. And she also told Robyn Dixon that Chris had been drinking. She felt like Chris was just trying to see if she’d be open to advances he never made. This didn’t sit well with Candiace. At this point, Gizelle is “dead” to her.

1 DAY AGO