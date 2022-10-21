ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
World

Protests in Sudan a year after military coup

Pro-democracy protesters in Sudan have marked the one-year anniversary of a military coup in their country by taking to the streets and calling for a transition to civilian rule. The government responded to the protests with tear gas and by blocking the internet. Host Marco Werman spoke to Kholood Khair, the founding director of Confluence Advisory, a think tank based in Khartoum, who joined the show from Morocco.
World

US DOJ charges Chinese agents

US authorities said yesterday that they have charged Chinese nationals in three separate investigations over spying activities in the United States. Host Marco Werman speaks about the cases with former Chinese human rights lawyer Teng Biao, who says that, for Chinese nationals living in the US, surveillance and intimidation by China is a commonplace threat.
World

Political violence rocks Brazil election

Brazil is just days away from holding a run-off election between incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. This election season has been marred by political violence. The World's host Marco Werman spoke with Mauricio Santoro, a professor of political science, about the violence and the factors behind it.
World

China’s Xi Jinping flexes power as Party Congress wraps up

During a week of highly choreographed pageantry, there were few surprises at China's Communist Party meeting. But a few unscripted moments spoke volumes. The World’s China correspondent Rebecca Kanthor has been watching closely.
AFP

Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is expected to sell its Russian assets to a local investor, the Russian ministry of industry and trade said Wednesday, becoming the latest automaker to exit since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine. "Mercedes-Benz intends to sell its shares in Russian subsidiaries to a local investor," Avtodom, the ministry said in a Telegram statement.
World

Meet Rishi Sunak, the UK’s new prime minister

Former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s new prime minister after being chosen on Monday to lead the governing Conservative Party. He will try to shore up a reeling economy that’s sliding toward recession.
World

The fight for the evangelical vote in Brazil

Evangelicals now make up a third of Brazil’s population. And their votes could be decisive in this weekend's tight presidential election. Michael Fox reports from southern Brazil on the role Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, is playing in bringing out evangelical voters.
World

Fast fashion causing environmental disaster in Chile’s Atacama Desert

The Atacama Desert has, for years, been home to mountains upon mountains of discarded clothing, made in places like China or Bangladesh — passing through Europe, Asia or the US — before arriving in Chile. An estimated 100,000 tons of old clothes have accumulated there, in the backyards of poor, local communities. The World’s Tibisay Zea visited the desert, where a recent fire caused an environmental disaster.
World

Ukraine war disrupts efforts to stop global uptick in polio

Before the war began earlier this year in Ukraine, health officials were on a major campaign to vaccinate children for polio. Vaccination rates for polio had gone up from 60 to 80% in recent years. But displacement caused by the war has disrupted the program, and polio cases are beginning to rise. Levi Bridges reports on growing concerns about the spread of polio, a disease once thought to be all but eradicated.

