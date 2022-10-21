Read full article on original website
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?
We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
More Median Work Planned Friday For Hwy. 14 Near Byron
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- More median work is planned for Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron Friday. A closure is planned for the mid-morning in the median of the Hwy. 14 and Olmsted County Rd. 3 intersection. Crews are set to paint stripes and yield lines. MnDOT is also planning...
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Family Displaced By House Fire in Southwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A family of four is displaced following a house fire in southwest Rochester early Monday morning. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department indicates crews responded to the house fire along Weston Pl. Southwest at 12:40 a.m. Responding firefighters arrived and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
You’ll Love The Spooky Halloween Wine Walk in Rochester
What goes well with Halloween? No, not chocolate. I know that was your first thought but the real answer is wine. Yes, wine!. Southeast Minnesota Winery Hosting Halloween Wine Walk. I was looking for a bunch of trunk-or-treats for families to enjoy (which btw, I found over 20+ and you...
20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester
I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Downtown Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Red Wing Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. The victim of the fatal crash was identified as 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek. A news release says she was hit around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 3rd St. by a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, WI.
12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester
So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota Mayor Facing Theft, Embezzlement Charges
Good Thunder, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mayor of a small town near Mankato is behind bars and is facing charges for embezzling public funds. A news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Auditor’s Office informed investigators of incidents of financial conflicts of interest concerning Good Thunder Mayor Robert Anderson. Deputies executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Wednesday and seized what were described as relevant documents.
