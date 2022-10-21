Read full article on original website
Related
wwuvikings.com
No. 10 Vikings Fall to No. 9 Alaska Anchorage
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – In a battle of top-10 teams, No. 10 Western Washington University was defeated in four sets by No. 9 University of Alaska Anchorage Saturday in front of a Pride Night crowd of 1,472 fans on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings had their 31-match Carver...
wwuvikings.com
No. 7 Vikings Shut Out NNU 1-0
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – In a battle of two nationally-ranked teams and the top two teams in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, No. 7 Western Washington University defeated No. 25 Northwest Nazarene 1-0 Saturday evening at Harrington Field. The Vikings extended their unbeaten streak to 13 straight on a 74th-minute...
wwuvikings.com
Vikings Wrap Up Regular Season at D2 Pre-Nationals
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – The Western Washington University cross country teams wrapped up the 2022 regular season competing Saturday in the D2 Pre-Nationals Meet at Chambers Creek Regional Park. The meet served as the final preview of the course that will host the NCAA Division II National Championships that...
wwuvikings.com
Men's Hoops Opens Preseason at Blue-White
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Western Washington University men's basketball team opened its four-game preseason schedule with the annual Blue-White Scrimmage Sunday afternoon on WECU Court in Carver Gym. The Vikings split their active 15-player roster into two teams, with the white squad beating the blue squad 104-95. Redshirt freshmanBJ...
Ferndale shocks undefeated Stanwood on the road to claim 3A Wesco North title
STANWOOD, Wash. - Ferndale High School edge rusher Jake Mason and the rest of the Golden Eagles would like everyone to remember they're still here. That message couldn't have been sent any more clearly than with Ferndale upending previously-unbeaten Stanwood, 28-7, on Friday night in the 3A Wesco ...
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Coho Rule Changes For Wallace, Skagit, Cascade, Dungeness
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. 1. Extends coho salmon fishery from in Skagit River areas from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) through Nov. 30, 2022. 2. Maintains: Bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Rd. (Marblemount Bridge) Effective date:...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Oct. 19, 2022
WHATCOM — More than 1.3 million Washington residents have signed up to practice their earthquake readiness during the annual earthquake drill.
anacortestoday.com
Keeping an eye out
Great blue herons are “neighbors” at the state ferry terminal in Anacortes. Yakima at dock in the background. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
whatcom-news.com
Suspect charged with murder, Bellingham double shooting details released
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) report they arrested Matthew J Roberts, age 28 and of Eugene, Oregon, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail yesterday, October 22nd, charged with suspicion of 2nd degree murder in connection with a recent fatal shooting incident. According to an email from...
Another storm heads toward Whatcom with wind and rain
Weather changes into a typical fall pattern across Western Washington.
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Two students apprehended in Lake Stevens High School bomb threat
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., October 21, 2022—Lake Stevens High School was evacuated shortly before 10:30 a.m. today after a bomb threat was made on the social media site, YikYak. Two juvenile students suspected of making the threat were quickly identified by the Lake Stevens Police Department and are being “referred for criminal prosecution.” according to the police press release. No bombs nor explosives were found.
Cafe expands to downtown, ice cream shop gains TikTok following from Bellingham
Rolled ice cream videos by the new business have become popular on the business’s TikTok account.
These pickleball courts at the Bellingham Armory are almost ready for dinking
The final step is to finish the striping on the courts.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
48north.com
Marine Thrift Comes Into Its Own
Learn more about our colleagues who offer awesome deals on cool second-hand boat stuff at Port Townsend’s Marine Thrift. Marine Thrift is a second-hand store with boat stuff ranging from the genuinely fine to “what-the-heck?” to exactly what you were looking for. Located in Port Townsend’s Boat Haven and started in early 2016 as a project of the Northwest Maritime Center, Marine Thrift is growing into itself in 2022. With record levels of donations and sales “through the roof,” Marine Thrift is beginning to look like a lot more than a fledgling clever idea.
Local, federal authorities arrest trio in Whatcom fentanyl-trafficking operation
Undercover agents set drug deal at cafe near Bellingham airport.
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
Comments / 0